Government sees biggest opposition rally since inauguration

By | [email protected] | August 25, 2020 6:14am

Politics in Argentina happen just as much in the streets as in Congress or the voting booth. And with pessimism reigning, an increasingly deteriorated economy and continued political polarization, President Alberto Fernández is already facing large angry mobilizations against his administration.

Last week’s march was not the first protesting his government, but it was certainly the largest. The self-imposed social distancing among many of those in attendance mean comparisons with past demonstrations are not the easiest, with drivers occupying hundreds of meters across Buenos Aires’ 9 de Julio Avenue and its surroundings, as well as thousands on foot near the Obelisk and in dozens of key landmarks and intersections across the country careful of not moving too close to each other.

