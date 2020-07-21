 Skip to main content

Fernández takes friendly fire in tense week for his coalition

Another grieta on the rise?

By | [email protected] | July 21, 2020 8:00am

G-6
Share

The Essential has dropped its paywall on some of its content related to the coronavirus. To help keep relevant reporting possible, please become a subscriber. Click here to see The Essential’s prices and sign up!

Never in the seven months of Alberto Fernández’s presidency have such strong words of internal dissent been publicly uttered as during last week.

Since Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner highlighted an opinion column critical of the businessmen that joined President Fernández in his Independence Day commemoration event, discussions have heated up within the ruling coalition, trapping the President once again between his efforts to appease those outside of his coalition and those loyal to his Vice President within it.

> Click here to read full story

About the Author

Avatar

Bubble Staff

author

The Bubble is Argentina’s guide to pop culture in English for foreigners and local English speakers alike. Launched in 2013, our website has had one goal: the explain Argentina’s reality and news through the eyes of pop culture.

See author's posts

Tags: ,