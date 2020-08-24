 Skip to main content

Fernández picks fight with Trump in IADB election

From The Essential

By | [email protected] | August 24, 2020 6:12am

fernandez
Share

The Essential has dropped its paywall on some of its content related to the coronavirus. To help keep relevant reporting possible, please become a subscriber. Click here to see The Essential’s prices and sign up!

In diplomatic affairs, unwritten rules aren’t really rules at all. Traditions are respected until they are not respected anymore.

Such is the case of the IABD, the Inter-American Development Bank. Since 1959, its presidency has been held by Latin Americans. But for the election of new authorities, scheduled for the weekend after September 11, Donald Trump decided to back Cuban American Mauricio Claver-Carone as his presidential candidate.

Click Here to Read Full Story

About the Author

Avatar

Bubble Staff

author

The Bubble is Argentina’s guide to pop culture in English for foreigners and local English speakers alike. Launched in 2013, our website has had one goal: the explain Argentina’s reality and news through the eyes of pop culture.

See author's posts

Tags: