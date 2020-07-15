Fernández is not thinking about the “post-pandemic”

Share







Alberto Fernández has been briefed with a crude prognosis: a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, with a good enough distribution to eradicate the virus, should not be expected before June next year.

This means that the “post-pandemic” scenario that has been discussed so much inside and outside the government has no date in sight, and so the goal is a much more modest one: that the strict lockdown that started last week in Buenos Aires comes to an end as soon as possible. Unless an unexpected solution comes out of the blue, the countries affected by COVID-19 will have to prepare for a longer winter than expected and learn to co-exist with the virus.

