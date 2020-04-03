 Skip to main content

Experts discuss how to lift coronavirus lockdown

This article was published on The Essential

By | [email protected] | April 3, 2020 1:41pm

experts
Share

The Essential has decided to drop its paywall so everyone can access all of its content related to the coronavirus. To help keep relevant reporting and coverage free, it has also dramatically cut the cost of subscriptions. You can become a subscriber too. Click here to see The Essential’s new prices and sign up.

President Alberto Fernández’s lockdown is largely backed by the Argentine population, even with the difficulties it has brought with it. But his medical advisers are already agreeing about the need to move on to a less restrictive phase, in which some prohibitions are lifted, as the amount of new cases has not shown signs of spiraling out of control so far.

“We will have to make changes to the lockdown because people need to work,” Daniel Stamboulian, an infectious disease expert — whose Stamboulian Center formed many of the President’s advisers on the matter — said yesterday.

> Click Here to Read More

About the Author

Avatar

Bubble Staff

author

The Bubble is Argentina’s guide to pop culture in English for foreigners and local English speakers alike. Launched in 2013, our website has had one goal: the explain Argentina’s reality and news through the eyes of pop culture.

See author's posts

Tags: ,