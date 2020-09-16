Debt deal almost fully excludes ‘vulture’ risk

Share







The Essential has dropped its paywall on some of its content related to the coronavirus. To help keep relevant reporting possible, please become a subscriber. Click here to see The Essential’s prices and sign up!

Putting an end to its ninth sovereign debt default, Argentina successfully restructured almost all of its USD 65 billion debt with private foreign creditors, as the Economy Ministry revealed that 93 percent of them accepted the government’s offer. That figure jumps to 99% with the activation of collective action clauses (CACs), which force minorities to accept the terms agreed by the majority.

Click Here to Read Full Story