Debt deal almost fully excludes ‘vulture’ risk

By | [email protected] | September 16, 2020 5:04am

guzman
Putting an end to its ninth sovereign debt default, Argentina successfully restructured almost all of its USD 65 billion debt with private foreign creditors, as the Economy Ministry revealed that 93 percent of them accepted the government’s offer. That figure jumps to 99% with the activation of collective action clauses (CACs), which force minorities to accept the terms agreed by the majority.

