COVID strategy shows cracks after failed second lockdown

It was promising start. But no more.

By | [email protected] | July 27, 2020 11:17am

ministerio
After a start that looked comparatively promising for Argentina, with an early lockdown initially containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s public health strategy is starting to show underlying cracks.

Insufficient tests, tracing and isolation from day one, an unrelenting economic crisis, and a growing ineffectiveness of restrictions amid increased social tiredness and relaxation of social distancing norms, have combined to create a scenario in which cases and deaths have continued to rise despite the return to a “Phase One” hard lockdown in Buenos Aires earlier this month, which was lifted after 15 days showing only mild results in terms of containment.

