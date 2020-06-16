 Skip to main content

COVID-19 tracing app raises privacy and access concerns

Concern seems to be growing about the app's use.

By | [email protected] | June 16, 2020 1:00pm

cuidar
Just like it happened in other countries with similar proposals, the creation of an app to track people that could be infected with the novel coronavirus is creating controversy in Argentina. The debate in the country was heightened because the CuidAR app (which had 1.3 million downloads before its recent re-launch) will now need to be used to apply for a transit permit, turning an app whose use was completely discretionary into almost fully mandatory.

All western countries that turned to mobile technology for help with the pandemic saw the inevitable emergence of debates about privacy and the State’s use of personal information. This brought forward a divide between those who refuse to reveal certain information (health, contacts, location) to the State, and those who were willing to do so for the common good.

