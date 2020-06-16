COVID-19 tracing app raises privacy and access concerns

Share







The Essential has dropped its paywall on some of its content related to the coronavirus. To help keep relevant reporting possible, please become a subscriber. Click here to see The Essential’s prices and sign up!

Just like it happened in other countries with similar proposals, the creation of an app to track people that could be infected with the novel coronavirus is creating controversy in Argentina. The debate in the country was heightened because the CuidAR app (which had 1.3 million downloads before its recent re-launch) will now need to be used to apply for a transit permit, turning an app whose use was completely discretionary into almost fully mandatory.

All western countries that turned to mobile technology for help with the pandemic saw the inevitable emergence of debates about privacy and the State’s use of personal information. This brought forward a divide between those who refuse to reveal certain information (health, contacts, location) to the State, and those who were willing to do so for the common good.

> Click here to read full story