COVID-19 spreads quietly as testing proves insufficient

A quick look at the COVID-19 numbers in Latin America might suggest that Argentina is doing relatively well. But although figures are indeed better than many of its neighbors in comparison, the situation in the Buenos Aires metro area, home to 40 percent of the country’s population, is showing signs that it might be starting to get out of control.

The country had its record number of COVID-19 deaths yesterday with 35, and although the figure does not look catastrophic at first sight, a deep look into testing numbers suggests cases over the past few weeks have accelerated much faster than official figures suggest. The death toll, thus, could also be on the verge of rapidly expanding.

