COVID-19 cases spreading fast and beyond Buenos Aires

The memory of a country whose lockdown had stopped the spread of COVID-19 in most areas, with the salient exception of the Buenos Aires Metropolitan region, is seeming more and more distant in Argentina lately.

While daily cases and deaths continue to breach new records periodically on a national scale, the disease is now also spreading rapidly in many provinces that had close to zero registered infections only a few weeks ago, putting smaller regional health care systems under severe stress.

