Coronavirus: Travel Advice for UK Citizens in Argentina

The following is a repost from the British embassy’s website and provides travel advice for British citizens in Argentina during the coronavirus crisis. For additional information, please contact the embassy at the email provided below.

Argentina has closed its borders from 27 to 31 March. There are no longer direct flights from Argentina to the UK.

We know this is concerning for British people trying to leave Argentina. The UK government is working closely with airlines, the Argentine authorities and other governments to make sure options are available for you to return to the UK as soon as possible.

What to do

for now, you should find secure accommodation

you can contact airlines to check flight options to the UK via neighboring countries, although these are very limited. You should check the travel advice for all countries on your planned journey

sign up to email alerts for this travel advice

email [email protected] providing your full name, passport number, date of birth, current location in Argentina, and details of how to contact you

Future options

there may be some exceptional flights in the future, but these will be from Buenos Aires only

if you are outside Buenos Aires, most domestic flights in Argentina, as well as long distance trains and buses, are suspended

the airline Aerolíneas Argentinas is running some flights from tourist destinations to Buenos Aires

if you’re able to take a domestic flight, authorities may restrict your movement if you cannot show a valid ticket for an onward international flight. If there is a delay between your arrival in Buenos Aires and the departure of your international flight, you will need to find accommodation to meet the requirements of the quarantine

Ground transport to Buenos Aires airport:

you can travel from your accommodation to the airport if you have a valid plane ticket and are not showing any symptoms of coronavirus

public transport is available, including taxis. If you are being driven, make sure that your driver has the relevant permit allowing them to make the journey. You can also hire a car.

You may need:

a copy of the letter issued by the Ministry of Tourism confirming that foreign nationals travelling to return to their country of origin are exempt from the nationwide quarantine rules

a letter issued from the British Embassy confirming that you should be allowed to travel

Help and support

if you encounter any resistance when trying to access the airport, you should contact the British Embassy immediately on +54 11 4808-2200

follow the British Embassy Buenos Aires on Facebook and other social media accounts, where relevant information on departure options will also be shared

Further information

The National Migrations Department of Argentina has granted an automatic 30-day extension to all non-residents whose visas were due to expire between 17 March and 15 April. See Entry requirements

See additional advice on making travel plans to return to the UK, or what to do if you cannot travel immediately.