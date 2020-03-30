 Skip to main content

Coronavirus response could put Bolsonaro at risk

Coronavirus Coverage

By | [email protected] | March 30, 2020 12:27pm

bolsonaroBrazilian president Jair Bolsonaro.
The coronavirus crisis is proving critical across the globe, with mandatory lockdowns in most major countries and a cascade of public health, social and economic problems unfolding as a consequence. But in Brazil, something else is also brewing: a political crisis with President Jair Bolsonaro at the center.

Bolsonaro’s response to the crisis has been seen as verging close to denialism, losing him support from political allies, sparking protests among the middle class and raising concerns as far as China and the United States.

> Continue reading on The Essential (free article)

