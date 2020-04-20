Coronavirus lockdown challenges Argentina’s statistics

Share







The Essential has dropped its paywall so everyone can access all of its content related to the coronavirus. To help keep relevant reporting and coverage free, it has also dramatically cut the cost of subscriptions. You can become a subscriber too. Click here to see The Essential’s new prices and sign up.

It’s not just the country’s healthcare system or the economy. The coronavirus outbreak is also taking a toll on Argentina’s national statistics system, run by the INDEC statistics bureau. The mandatory lockdown is forcing data collectors to stay at home, making in-person data collection impossible and raising questions over how inflation, unemployment, poverty and other key reports will be produced and whether any alternative results would be accurate.

In a country known for a decade-long statistics scandal when the Kirchnerite administration took over INDEC and cooked up inflation numbers between 2007 and 2015, and at a moment in which Argentina and the world are seeing large economic shocks, there’s strong reasons to keep a close look at how the statistic system functions during the emergency.

> Click here to read more