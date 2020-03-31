Coronavirus News Roundup: March 30th

Share







Coronavirus in Argentina: 146 new cases, total number of cases now 966 (La Nación)

Argentina reported the death of a 68-year-old woman from the Neuquén Province on Monday morning, increasing the national mortality count to 24

Additionally, the number of reported cases around the country has risen to 966 total, with all of the country’s provinces, with the exceptions of Chubut and Formosa, now reporting confirmed cases

Of these cases, it is reported that 228 people have recovered from the virus

These numbers come after President Fernández’s announcement on Sunday of an extension to the mandatory quarantine, now implemented through April 12th

Banks Seeing Increase in Bounced Checks (La Nación)

On Monday, banks reported a stark increase in bounced checks received by, tying the rise to the lack of economic activity during the quarantine

Banks note that typically about 2 percent of all checks are rejected, but that this number has grown to almost 20 percent in recent days

However, only about 5 percent of such checks are said to have been rejected for “lack of funds” while the remaining 15 percent for reasons related to company closures

Increase in Arrests over Non-compliance with Quarantine (Buenos Aires Times)

Despite the government’s extension of the mandatory quarantine, the number of people cited for not complying with the strict rules by security forces grew exponentially in recent days

As of Friday, the government reported that Federal and City police forces had arrested 6,341 individuals and apprehended over 200,000

In response, President Fernández warned of heightened supervision and tighter controls if the trend continues

False Information Regarding Virus Leading to Additional Deaths (Infobae)

Adding to the number deaths caused by the Coronavirus itself, scientists around the world have strongly denounced the false information regarding it’s cures — with hundreds of people dying as a result of dangerous concoctions promoted as curative

Scientists warn of the spread of such false reporting through popular messaging sites and social media, urging to solely follow the guidelines of medical professionals

These warnings come after the deaths of more than 300 Iranian citizens due to the consumption of methanol — a substance that was falsely reported as helping cure the virus on the internet

Implementation of New Traffic Permits Beginning Wednesday (Infobae)

Starting Wednesday, the national government plans to officially initiate requirements for a new traffic permits around Argentina for people who are allowed to leave their homes despite the quarantine

These new permits, issued by the Ministry of the Interior, will replace those issued by the city of Buenos Aires, serving as the only valid permits for traffic circulation

Authorities claim that enforcement will be more lenient during initial days, but will grow stricter as time progresses

Recipients of the Universal Child Allowance and Universal Pregnancy Allocation to Receive Emergency Family Income First (Infobae)

On Monday, the leader of ANSES, Alejandro Vanoli, announced that the recipients of the Universal Child Allowance and Universal Pregnancy Allocation will be the first to collect the Emergency Family Income from the government, a bonus of AR $10,000

Though the government has yet to finish registration for this program, Vanoli announced that the expects families to receive funds by next Friday

Vanoli states that the remainder of those who qualify should still expect to collect the bonus by April 15th

