Constitutional reform wins in Chile by historic margins

After being postponed for months due to the pandemic, Chile finally voted on whether (and how) to reform its dictatorship-era constitution this weekend, and the victory for those in favor was as big as expected.

78.2 percent of voters said they were in favor of writing a new text from scratch, a very similar figure to the almost 79 percent who also voted to have a fully-new constitutional convention assembled to create the new document, instead of one mixed with the current members of Congress.

The results showed how big the dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs in Chile is, after a year of protests in the streets that put into question what was once widely seen as the most successful economic model of the region. While GDP growth has been massive, inequality and family debt is also sky-high, and demands for free basic services such as education and transport have mobilized the youth into the streets, who were joined by scores of poor and indigenous groups throughout 2019.

