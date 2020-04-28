Constitutional reform awaits in Chile after the lockdown

Share







Were it not for the coronavirus pandemic, Chile would be launching a constitutional reform process this weekend, after six months of protests calling for the radical change of a political and economic system that was not long ago seen as the darling of the continent.

The plebiscite to reform the constitution, originally scheduled for April 26, was seen as highly likely to pass, as conservative President Sebastián Piñera struggled with rock-bottom approval ratings that have only slightly improved since the COVID-19 pandemic.

But thirst for reform has in all likelihood merely hit a pause. The energy of the protests is now focused on the new constitution, and the biggest political story of the continent last year will return to the forefront as soon as public health allows.

Click here to read more>