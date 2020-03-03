Come Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at The American Club!

Photo via Pixabay Photo via Pixabay

Share







The American Club is a clear symbol of the brotherhood between Argentina and the U.S., and has been for the last 100 years. We’ve covered that in The Bubble in the past, highlighting not only its rich 100-year history dedicated to strengthening the bonds between both countries, but its killer terrace as well. So it’s really no surprise that on Tuesday, March 17th, the Club will play host to one of the most cherished traditions shared by both cultures (even though it originally belongs to none of them): St. Patrick’s Day.

The foremost patron saint of Ireland has been celebrated for years in the streets of Buenos Aires, a city with an impressive amount of pubs spread through several of its barrios. Reconquista, the downtown street usually associated with towering office buildings, has become ground zero for St. Patty’s celebrations, with blocks closing down completely to make room for the festivities among green beer and Irish music galore.

This year, St. Patrick’s takes place on a Tuesday, and the American Club is ready to throw an after office so you can grab a beer and watch the sunset from one of the best terraces in the city. The event will not be short on excitement, with Irish-Argentine band Fist and Chips in charge of music duties, putting their own spin on the traditional jig.

The event will be taking place from 6:30 pm to 10 pm, offering a perfect excuse for taking part in some of the traditional celebration. If you want to buy tickets in advance, it’s AR $550 for members (AR $600 for non members) and if you just decide to drop by on that same day, it’s AR $700 for members (and AR $800) for non-members.

So if you’re planning to have a fun St. Patrick’s Day or you’re looking for the perfect previa for the night’s wilder events in the streets of Buenos Aires, The American Club has got you covered. For more details on the event as well as contacts for making reservations, check the flyer below. Don’t forget to wear green and may the luck of the Irish be with you!