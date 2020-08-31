New telecommunication rules reignite Clarín Group conflict

Share







President Alberto Fernández tightened the leash on telecommunication companies in Argentina by declaring the provision of internet, cell phone and subscription-based television as essential public services, giving the government scope to regulate prices and intervene more closely in the sector’s economics.

The announcement was the latest in a series of initiatives with a strong Kirchnerite imprint, and revived the conflict with Grupo Clarín — the country’s largest media conglomerate — which marked the eight years of Cristina Kirchner’s time as president.

