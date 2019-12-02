This Week, the Cannes Film Festival Comes to Buenos Aires

Photo via Mor.Bo Photo via Mor.Bo

OK, movie buffs. This is the week you’ve all been waiting for. After a culinary-themed festival, another dedicated to Russian film, and our roundup of the best Argentine films from the recent Mar del Plata festival, it’s time to bring out the big guns. The Super Bowl of cinema, the Alpha and the Omega, the chance you’ve been waiting for to see some of the world’s most critically renowned works right in your backyard. The 2019 Cannes Film Festival Week in Argentina starts today, December 2nd and runs through Sunday, December 8th.

Hosted exclusively by INCAA and the Cine Gaumont theater in Congreso, six films from the 2019 official selection will be screened, including a special master class by Gasper Noé himself (!). The event is planned and presented by Thierry Frémaux, the General Director of the Cannes Festival. If you haven’t had the chance to participate in the past, don’t miss it – Argentina is the only place where the Cannes Festival organizes official events outside of France.

General admission tickets cost AR $30 (yes, you read that right), and just AR $10 for pensioners and students.

Want details on what’s screening each day? We’re glad you asked.

Today, December 2nd, at 9 PM check out Les Misérables by Lady Ly. On Tuesday, see what all the fuss is about with Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite (it won this year’s Palme d’Or, after all). Wednesday brings you Chambre 212 (Christophe Honoré); Thursday will screen Gaspar Noé’s Lux Aeterna before the acclaimed director presents his own Master Class. On Friday, December 6th, don’t miss Bacarau by Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles; Parasite will also be re-screened if you missed it on the first go-around. On Saturday, don’t miss Terrence Malick’s A Hidden Life, and then close things out on Sunday evening with Matthias Et Maxime by Xavier Dolan.