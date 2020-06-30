Brazil: A President Under Siege

(Brasília - DF, 20/09/2019) Palavras do Presidente da República, Jair Bolsonaro. Foto: Alan Santos/PR (Brasília - DF, 20/09/2019) Palavras do Presidente da República, Jair Bolsonaro. Foto: Alan Santos/PR

Last week in Brazil, the Federal Police — with authorization from the Supreme Court — launched the largest operation ever against supporters of a sitting president. Under the scope of an investigation into the use of clandestine networks spreading fake news and promoting anti-democratic protests, the Feds lifted the confidentiality of bank and phone records of 11 members of Congress loyal to President Jair Bolsonaro. Not even during the heydays of Operation Car Wash — during which Brazilians would consistently see Hollywood-like raids on billionaires and politicians — did we see so many high-profile actors being targeted at once.

To make matters worse, the arrest of Fabrício Queiroz — an old friend of the president’s who worked for his eldest son, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro — came just two days later. As The Brazilian Report explained, Mr. Queiroz is a pivotal figure in a money-laundering investigation against the senator. His whereabouts were unknown for over a year, and he resurfaced at a property belonging to a lawyer close to the Bolsonaros — this does not paint a pretty picture for the First Family.

