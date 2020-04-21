Argentina Coronavirus News Roundup: April 20th

Share







Every evening we at The Bubble pick a few stories in the Argentine media related to the coronavirus outbreak and write a quick summary so you have some idea of what’s happened.

New cases registered today: 90

Total number of cases in Argentina: 3031

Total deaths so far: 142

Economic Minister Adds Support to Wealth Tax (The Buenos Aires Times)

On Monday, the Economic Minister, Martin Guzmán, added his support to the “Wealth Tax” proposal in an effort to aid the national economy during the COVID-19 pandemic

In an interview with journalist Horacio Verbitsky, Guzmán clarified that the proposed tax would apply to about 11,000 residents of Argentina — all of whom maintain over US $2 million of wealth

Aerolineas Flight Returns From China With Supplies (Infobae)

On Sunday, the first in a series of Aerolíneas Argentina planes sent to China to pick up medical supplies returned to Buenos Aires

The plane, and the 17-person crew, collected and transported more than 13 tons of equipment from Shanghai, which included face masks and protective glasses for medical workers

The second flight of the same mission has already departed for China and is expected to return with similar supplies in coming days

Prisoners Released to House Arrest Due to Coronavirus Concerns (The Buenos Aires Times)

After the Federal Criminal Cassation Court recommended alterations in the imprisonment of thousands of inmates jailed for “minor offenses” last week, judges have begun shifting thousands of inmates into house arrest and commuting other sentences

The recommendation comes after analysis of the overcrowding in national prisons — posing increased risk during the coronavirus pandemic

Thus far, the Justice Department reported that about 15 percent of inmates considered ‘at risk’ of contracting the virus in federal prisons have been released to house arrest

New Plan to Use Plasma as Therapeutic Treatment for COVID-19 Patients (Ministerio de Salud)

On Saturday, the Ministry of Health announced the launch of a new plan to regulate the use of plasma from patients recovered from COVID-19 to possibly use for therapeutic purposes

The plan, with backing from various members of the government, provides details on an experimental clinical trial to create a drug from the blood plasma of people who have become ill with COVID-19 and are already recovered, attempting to produce a drug from hyperimmune immunoglobulins

The government hopes to call on recovered COVID-19 patients in the near future to collect this plasma for the trials

LATAM to Maintain Reduction of Service (The Buenos Aires Times)

On Friday, LATAM, Latin America’s largest airline provider, announced that it will maintain its 95% reduction in passenger operations through the month of May due to the coronavirus pandemic

The airline plans to cut the vast majority of all domestic flights within Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, and operate six weekly international flights between Santiago and Miami, and three between São Paulo and Miami

While Greater Lenience in Certain Provinces, More Restrictions in Buenos Aires (The Buenos Aires Times)

The national government announced Friday that it will allow certain provinces to partially reopen for economic activity on Monday, April 20th

Speaking on behalf of the president, Cabinet Chief Santiago Cafiero announced that the loosened regulations will only apply to provinces with “no viral circulation, or where there are no cases of coronavirus” and that governors must request permission to restart activity

The government specified that this would not apply to the Buenos Aires province, which announced new regulations last week, including the necessity for citizens over 70 years old to carry a special permit when circulating around the city, which will be valid only for one day

To gain a permit, this group of Buenos Aires residents must call the 147 telephone line, with exemptions to leave the home only granted for the collection of pensions, medical treatments and vaccinations

Criminal Complaint Filed Against Producers, Importers and Traders of Medical Supplies with Unjustified Price Increases (Infobae)

Federal Prosecutor Guillermo Marijuan filed a criminal complaint on Monday against producers, importers and traders of medical supplies who have implemented “excessive and unjustified” price increases since the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic

According to medical agencies around Argentina, the price of supplies is up 85% on average, while the price of face masks has risen by 255% over the last few months

Minister of Health Recommends Continued Efforts to Maintain Stability of Health System (Ministerio de Salud)