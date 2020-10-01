Argentina tops weekly deaths-per-capita figures

Share







COVID-19 statistics continue to deteriorate for Argentina. After boasting of initial success in the first months of the pandemic, days with government briefings showing more than 400 newly reported deaths have now become the norm. And although many of these fatalities are old ones that went unreported, it has meant that the country has reached the world’s number 1 position in new deaths per capita in several of the last few days.

