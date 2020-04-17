Argentina shows debt proposal, but parts are still too far

Share







The first details of Argentina’s debt restructuring proposal to bondholders were unveiled today, with Economy Minister Martín Guzmán calling for a 3-year grace period, a 5 percent haircut on principal and a 62 percent reduction in interest payments.

Bondholders will have 20 days to accept or reject the proposal, whose full details will be published tomorrow. While on first look the proposal looked more generous than expected, Guzmán admitted that “the reality is that we have not reached an understanding with bondholders on what a sustainable program would be”.

