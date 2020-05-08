Argentina Coronavirus News Roundup: May 7th

Share







Every evening we at The Bubble pick a few stories in the Argentine media related to the coronavirus outbreak and write a quick summary so you have some idea of what’s happened.

Total number of cases in Argentina: 5208

Total deaths so far: 273

Quarantine Extended to May 24th, Though Loosened (Infobae)

On Thursday, it was reported that President Fernández has decided to officially extend the national quarantine through May 24th, though will allow proposals by leaders of various provinces to reopen economic activity in certain areas of the nation

The president noted that the contagion rate had been lowered to a number that he had set as the standard for moving towards partial economic reopening — though details on the exact form this will take have yet to be released

Government Attempts to Push Through the Vaca Muerta Oil Deal (The Buenos Aires Times)

Though the economic contraction caused by the pandemic had originally dashed hopes of the government’s controversial oil project in Vaca Muerta, it is reported that President Fernández has circulated a proposal that would allow for the development of the Vaca Muerta shale formation to resume in the near future

While it has not been officially announced by the government, The Buenos Aires Times reports that the president’s proposal would “set US$45 as the per-barrel mandate in a bid to keep the domestic drilling business alive”

Record Number of New Cases Recorded in Chile (La Nación)

On Thursday, the Chilean government announced that the nation had recorded the highest number of new cases of COVID-19 thus far, with 1,533 in 24 hours

Though the government claimed that it had expected a peak in cases in early May, they plan to issue more tests to help detect and halt new cases

Fear of Second Wave of COVID-19 Infections if Regulations Relaxed (The Buenos Aires Times)

As countries around the world, including some in Latin America, have started the process of reopening pieces of the economy, health experts fear a second wave of infection of the coronavirus

While some claim the second wave is inevitable, many argue that the extent of its impact is determined by nation’s eagerness to loosen regulations surrounding public circulation

Nursing Home in Buenos Aires Evacuated After 25 COVID-19 Cases Reported (La Nación)

Emergency medical personnel evacuated residents form a nursing home in the Recoleta neighborhood of Buenos Aires on Thursday after it was confirmed that 25 residents had tested positive for COVID-19

Medical professionals began testing residents after a nurse in the facility was confirmed to carry the virus on Wednesday

Pediatricians Trained to in COVID-19 Response (Ministerio de Salud)

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health in Argentina announced the start of a program to train pediatricians from around the country to perform the necessary care for COVID-19 patients

The program is designed to better detect and treat patients of the coronavirus throughout Argentina to limit infection

Decorated Face Masks Become Form of Personal Expression (The Buenos Aires Times)

As face masks increasingly become a piece of daily life in Latin America, citizens are using the opportunity as a new platform for self expression

With the shortage in traditional medical masks, homemade masks are now often adorned with artistic decorations and political statements — a way to find light in the present situation

Argentine Government Receives US $4 Billion Dollar Loan to Aid COVID-19 Efforts (The Buenos Aires Times)