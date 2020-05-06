Argentina Coronavirus News Roundup: May 4th

Share







Every evening we at The Bubble pick a few stories in the Argentine media related to the coronavirus outbreak and write a quick summary so you have some idea of what’s happened.

Total number of cases in Argentina: 5020

Total deaths so far: 264

Coronavirus Cases in Buenos Aires Rise as Count Surpasses 4,500 (The Buenos Aires Times)

On Friday, the government announced that the total case count surpassed the 4,500 mark as cases continue to rise in the city of Buenos Aires

In accordance, the death count rose about 225, with five new fatalities

Recognizing the rise in cases, city government officials tightened public regulations in Buenos Aires — requiring that all citizens wear face masks on streets and public spaces

Government Imposes Restrictions on Purchase of U.S. Dollars (Infobae)

The Central Bank of Argentina began enforcing new regulations on Monday that restrict access to the purchase of international dollars through Mercado Unico Libre de Cambios (MULC) for both businesses and individual citizens in the country

The bank plans to limit access to the dollar exchange if a business or company makes a purchase of dollars at the official price of $69.16 pesos, totaling more than US $200 for 30 days following

The decision follows the devaluation of the Argentine peso abroad, with international securities valuing the Argentine peso at a rate of $112 pesos to US $1

However, economists have criticized the regulations, arguing that they “widen the gap with the official dollar”

Neighboring Latin American Fear Brazil’s Surging Coronavirus Cases (The Buenos Aires Times)

As cities around Brazil continue to loosen restrictions amid surging coronavirus cases and deaths, neighboring countries fear that the hotpot might pose a threat to the efforts of surrounding nations in controlling the virus’s threat

In response, both Argentina and Paraguay have expressed concern about preventing the spread of the virus — with the Paraguayan government instructing soldiers to dig a trench between border cities

“Quarantine With Rights” Campaign Launched Under The Ministry of Women, Genders and Diversity (Ministerio de Salud)

On Monday, the The Secretary of Equality and Diversity Policies of the Ministry of Women, Genders and Diversity, Cecilia Merchán, announced the launch of the “Quarantine with Rights” campaign designed to make individual liberties during the national quarantine more visible

Merchán emphasized that the campaign is hoping to bring to light both legal rights of citizens and individual rights within families and households to ensure equity during the quarantine

Sales of Automobiles Hit Historic Low in Argentina (The Buenos Aires Times)

On Sunday, the Association of Automotive Dealers of the Argentine Republic (ACARA) announced that registration of new automobiles in April hit a historic low

ACARA attributes the slump to the mandatory quarantine around the country, noting that only 25 percent of the population is currently circulating beyond their homes, though at a minimum

350 Venezuelans Remain Stranded in Argentine Without Aid from Their National Government (Infobae)

After more than a month of requesting aid from the government, more than 350 Venezuelan citizens remain stranded in Argentina without enough money for room or board

With most visiting Argentina on vacation or temporarily living in the nation for work, the group has been left without aid or acknowledgment from the Venezuelan government after their return flights to the country were cancelled due to the ban on travel in Argentina

Infections Rise in Vulnerable Neighborhoods of the Buenos Aires (La Nación)

After a rise of more than 100 new cases in “vulnerable” neighborhoods in Buenos Aires over the weekend, mayor Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, announced a new plan to help prevent the further spread

Larreta announced the plan will include four elements: “awareness campaign regarding forms of contagion, strengthening food security, hygiene and urban health actions that include house-to-house disinfection, and measures for the care of older adults with social promoters and volunteers so that their isolation is as strict and bearable as possible”

29 neighborhoods in the city will be covered by this plan, which is expected to reach about 235,000 residents

275 New Respirators Delivered to Buenos Aires (Ministerio de Salud)