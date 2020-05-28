Argentina Coronavirus News Roundup: May 27th

Every evening we at The Bubble pick a few stories in the Argentine media related to the coronavirus outbreak and write a quick summary so you have some idea of what’s happened.
New cases registered today: 706
Total number of cases in Argentina: 13,933
Total deaths so far: 501
Argentina Hits 500 Total Deaths (La Nación)
- With 10 additional coronavirus related deaths on Wednesday, the total number in Argentina has reached the 500 mark
- It is also reported that of the 706 new reported daily cases, 676 are confirmed within the Buenos Aires Province and city
Limited Property Sales in Buenos Aires over Past Month (The Buenos Aires Times)
- On Wednesday, it was revealed that during the city of Buenos Aires’s lockdown in April, only 7 properties were sold — a 99.7 percent decrease from the previous year
- Though April marked the 23rd month of consistent decline in the real estate market in the city, the extent of decline was unprecedented in recent history
Aerolíneas Argentina Releases New Protocol For Future Flights (Infobae)
- Though flights are halted within Argentina until September 1st, Aerolíneas Argentina has released their new protocol that will apply to all future flights
- The new requirements are recommendations of various health and aviation organizations and include the need to wear a face mask in both the airport and plane, suspended food and drink services, and distancing requirements during boarding and seating
Daily High Case Count in Peru (The Buenos Aires Times)
- On Tuesday, the Health Ministry of Peru confirmed that the country had experienced its highest daily case count since the onslaught on the virus, with 5,772 new cases in 24 hours
- The additional cases brings the country’s total to 129,751, the second highest in Latin America
Automobile Industry Restarts Production (The Buenos Aires Times)
- After receiving confirmation from President Alberto Fernández, the automobile industry restarted production on Wednesday after months of inactivity
- However, the return is accompanied by a list of new security protocols agreed upon with union representatives to protect workers’ health in the resumed production
Cases Increase in Blockaded Villa Azul Neighborhood (Infobae)
- As Villa Azul remains blockaded by the government due to a surge in new cases in the neighborhood, more than 50 new suspected cases have emerged over the past 24 hours
- On Wednesday, the Ministry of Social Development delivered 8,000 kilos of food to the neighborhood as residents are prohibited from circulation outside of the area, and have established a specific area within the isolation center at University of Quilmes for residents of Villa Azul
Argentine Cardinal Urges “Choosing People Over the Economy” (CruxNow)
- During a televised liturgy on Tuesday, Cardinal Mario Aurelio Poli, archbishop of Buenos Aires, emphasized his support for restrictive quarantine measures within Argentina, calling on individuals to support the protection of health over the economy