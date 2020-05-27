Argentina Coronavirus News Roundup: May 26th

Share







Every evening we at The Bubble pick a few stories in the Argentine media related to the coronavirus outbreak and write a quick summary so you have some idea of what’s happened.

New cases registered today: 600

Total number of cases in Argentina: 13,228

Total deaths so far: 492

COVID-19 Deaths in Argentina Near 500 (La Nación)

With 600 new cases and 23 new deaths on Tuesday, the total case count tops 13,000, as almost 500 people in Argentina have died from the virus

Of the new cases, 236 were reported within the city of Buenos Aires, 327 within the larger province of Buenos Aires, and 23 within the Chaco region

Protestors Gather in Buenos Aires Against the Quarantine (The Buenos Aires Times)

On Monday, about 150 people gathered in Buenos Aires at the Plaza de Mayo to protest the quarantine restrictions imposed by the government — chanting “we want to work”

Though the protest was small, it marks the first in Argentina against the government’s pandemic response

Government Imposes Strict Isolation of Villa Azul (Infobae)

After a surge in cases within the Villa Azul neighborhood of Buenos Aires Province this week, governor Axel Kicillof has imposed a strict quarantine and blockade of the area, placing police guards around the geographic limits of the neighborhood

The neighborhood houses about 4,000 residents and has a confirmed case count of 145

Police Raid Wedding in Buenos Aires (The Buenos Aires Times)

On Monday, Buenos Aires police arrested 8 individuals at an Jewish Orthodox wedding in the Once neighborhood of the city

Religious leaders released statements the following day repudiating the actions of those in attendance

LATAM Air Files for Bankruptcy (The Buenos Aires Times)

On Tuesday, Latam Airlines Group SA, Latin America’s largest air carrier service, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New York after cutting 95% of its passenger operations due to the coronavirus pandemic

However, the Chapter 11 petition does allow the airline to continue operations while a deal is reached over the repayment of creditors

Government Presents New “Tele-COVID” Service (Ministerio de Salud)

On Tuesday, the Cabinet of Ministers, Santiago Cafiero, and the Minister of Health, Ginés González García, announced the launch of a new telemedicine service to expand medical care access during the pandemic

The service will be available to all residents and will allow individuals to schedule virtual health consultations with specialists via video calls

New Restrictions on Transport and Commerce within Buenos Aires (The Buenos Aires Times)

The city government of Buenos Aires announced new restrictions on the circulation of commerce and transport on Monday

While the city will continue to allow “food stores and pharmacies” to remain open, they will require all other business that were reopened in the past weeks to cease activity

Brazil Reports More than 1000 New Deaths in 24 Hours (Infobae)