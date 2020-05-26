Argentina Coronavirus News Roundup: May 25th

Share







Every evening we at The Bubble pick a few stories in the Argentine media related to the coronavirus outbreak and write a quick summary so you have some idea of what’s happened.

New cases registered today: 552

Total number of cases in Argentina: 12,628

Total deaths so far: 467

Quarantine Extended for 15 Additional Days As Cases Surge (The Buenos Aires Times)

On Saturday, President Fernández announced that the government would extend the national quarantine until Sunday, June 7th amid a surge of new cases around the country

While certain provinces maintain their distinct measures, the quarantine will remain strict in Buenos Aires as the province accounts for 87.5 percent of all coronavirus cases in Argentina

New Permits Required for Circulation During Quarantine (The Buenos Aires Times)

Amid the extension of the national quarantine through June 7th, the Argentine government announced on Monday that residents would be required to reapply for circulation permits by May 30th

President Fernández announced on Saturday that “all those who have the authorization today, know that it has now expired” and would need to complete the new Certificado Único Habilitante de Circulación (CUHC) form

President of Uruguay Reinforces Containment Measures at Border with Brazil (Infobae)

As cases within Brazil surge, the Uruguayan President, Luis Lacalle Pou, announced on Monday that the country would reinforce containment measures in the northern city of Rivera that borders Brazil

Uruguay has stationed officials at migration points to minimize traffic between the countries, as well as monitoring those who are leaving the city of Rivera and inspecting local shops to ensure compliance with government measures

Argentine Coronavirus Case Count Surpasses 10,000 (The Buenos Aires Times)

After a streak of record high daily case totals, Argentina surpassed the 10,000 case mark on Saturday, reporting 10,649 cases

The increase comes amid reports from the World Health Organization that Latin America is now the new “epicenter” of the virus, with simultaneous surges in cases within Brazil and Mexico

WHO Halts Clinical Trials with Hydroxychloroquine (La Nación)

Despite endorsement from global leaders including Jair Bolsonaro and Donald Trump, on Monday, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that the organization was suspending all clinical trials with the drug, hydroxychloroquine, typically used to treat malaria

The decision was reportedly caused by the publication of a study in the medical journal The Lancet that found the drug both “ineffective and counterproductive” in fighting COVID-19

Soy Farmers Fear Peso Overvaluing, Withholding Sales (The Buenos Aires Times)

As the Argentine government eagerly awaits export sales to aid in the nation’s debt restructuring, soy farmers are withholding products due to fear of peso overvaluing

While the “free-floating” exchange rate of peso to dollar nears $120, farmers would receive a rate of only $45 pesos to the dollar due to a lower official rate by the government

Government Officials Propose Tax to Subsidize Internet Access (La Nación)

Amid difficulties in the administration of virtual education due to inequities in internet access, government officials from the Juntos por el Cambio coalition have proposed a “social tariff” to allow for government subsidizing of the internet

While specific details on the tax have yet to be released, the proposal is in response to the fact that “more than 47% of households with children and adolescents do not have internet connection” in Argentina — posing challenges for the education system amid the coronavirus

Brazilian Cases Surge, Surpassing European Nations in Total Case Count (The Buenos Aires Times)