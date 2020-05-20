Argentina Coronavirus News Roundup: May 19th

Share







Every evening we at The Bubble pick a few stories in the Argentine media related to the coronavirus outbreak and write a quick summary so you have some idea of what’s happened.

New cases registered today: 438

Total number of cases in Argentina: 8809

Total deaths so far: 393

Argentina Records Highest New Case Count at 428 (La Nación)

On Tuesday evening, it was recorded that Argentina had experienced a record high number of new cases in 24 hours, with 438 new confirmed cases

381 of the new cases emerged from the Buenos Aires Province and City of Buenos Aires, bringing the total case count to 8,809

Córdoba Returns to Quarantine After Surge in Cases (The Buenos Aires Times)

Though the City eased lockdown restrictions just last week, the government of Córdoba, the second largest city in Argentina, reinstated mandatory quarantine on Tuesday after the country reported 55 new cases in 3 days

All non-essential businesses were ordered to close and citizens to remain within their homes except for approved outings

Brazil Now Third Highest in the World for Coronavirus Case Count (The Buenos Aires Times)

After more than 254,220 cases were confirmed on Monday, Brazil now ranks third in the world for highest number of coronavirus cases, with the United States and Russia as the only countries with more confirmed cases

President Jair Bolsonaro continues to emphasize that the country does not need national quarantine measures, though some state and local officials have implemented such measures in their territories

Entrepreneurs Warn Against Kirchner’s Economic Proposal (Infobae)

On Tuesday, business leader in Argentina issued a warning against the idea that Kirchnerista lawmaker Fernanda Vallejos proposed, in which she suggested granting the government authority over some shares of companies to aid in their economic survival during the pandemic

The business community argued that the economic aid from the government is only helping them pay salaries not generated by the companies due to government restrictions, not warranting any government claims to such businesses

Fernández Extends Ban on Layoffs for 60 Days (The Buenos Aires Times)

On Tuesday, President Fernández announced that he would extend a ban on layoffs from companies “due to force majeure or the lack or of work” for the next 60 days

or the lack or of work” for the next 60 days Fernández argued that his goal was to “maintain the income and employment of the population”

Ministry of Health Clarifies Testing Rates in Buenos Aires Amid Dispute (Infobae)

On Tuesday, a dispute between Buenos Aires province governor Axel Kicillof and Buenos Aires City mayor Rodríguez Larreta resulted in the Ministry of Health clarifying testing rates throughout the Buenos Aires Province

After Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillof pointed to mayor Rodríguez Larreta’s “bold” reopening measures in the City as reason for the spike in cases in the areas surrounding the city, Larreta argued that the higher case count was a result of increased testing in the area

The Ministry of Health responded in their daily briefings, adding that the government had started an active search for cases in “more vulnerable” neighborhoods within the province, though had also increased testing within the city

Community Leader of Villa 31, Ramona Medina, Dies of Coronavirus (The Buenos Aires Times)

Days after denouncing the government’s failure to provide drinking water to her neighborhood, community leader and resident of Villa 31, Ramona Medina, died of complications from coronavirus

Her death sparked anger around the country, as residents argue that the government is “failing to protect residents in vulnerable neighborhoods”

Fernández Responds to Claims that He “Fell in Love with the Quarantine” (Infobae)