Argentina Coronavirus News Roundup: May 18th

Every evening we at The Bubble pick a few stories in the Argentine media related to the coronavirus outbreak and write a quick summary so you have some idea of what’s happened.

New cases registered today: 303

Total number of cases in Argentina: 8371

Total deaths so far: 382

Minister of Tourism and Sports Proposes Moving Fútbol Matches to Single Province (The Buenos Aires Times)

On Sunday, the Minister of Tourism and Sports of Argentina, Matías Lammens, suggested that it “would not be crazy” to move all soccer matches to a province in Argentina with few coronavirus cases

However, though Lammens supported the idea, he clarified that it was not the government’s authority to make the final decision, but that of the management of local fútbol leagues

Buenos Aires Government Allows for Resumption of Private Construction Work (Infobae)

After listening to requests by several mayors in his district, Axel Kicillof, the governor of Buenos Aires province, allowed for the resumption of manufacturing activities and private construction, and the reopening of some local businesses on Monday

Companies will be subjected to strict sanitary rules and will be inspected by government officials to ensure compliance

Government Presents New COVID-19 Rapid Detection Test (Ministerio de Salud)

On Friday evening, the Ministers of Health, Ginés González García, and of Science and Technology and Innovation, Roberto Salvarezza, reported the completion of a new rapid diagnostic test titled, ”NEOKIT-COVID-19,” that is reported to detect the virus in less than 2 hours

The test already has approval of ANMAT, and does not require extensive laboratory equipment as it uses color-changing fluids to diagnose a positive or negative case

Argentine Airline Companies Move to Expand Domestic Flights (The Buenos Aires Times)

As demand for international travel remains limited during the pandemic, Argentine airline company Flybondi has committed to redoubling its domestic service once the nation’s ban on travel is lifted

On Monday, FlyBondi Commercial Director Mauricio Sana argued that “local markets will recover faster” from the economic impact of the pandemic, but also urged President Fernández to consider reopening domestic travel prior to the scheduled September 1st date

Expansion of Early Detection Testing in Buenos Aires (Ministerio de Salud)

In a press briefing on Monday, the Secretary of Health Access, Carla Vizzotti, announced that the government’s early detection testing operations will be expanded to Barrio 21-24, San Martín, Merlo, La Matanza, and Morón this week, adding to efforts in Quilmes and Lanús

The expansion comes as cases continue to increase in neighborhoods bordering the city of Buenos Aires

Government Preparing Alternative Transportation Plans as Trains Reach Capacity (La Nación)

As trains in Buenos Aires near capacity allowing for social distancing guidelines, the government is looking to expand transportation options to prevent future overcrowding

In addition to efforts to space out ridership on trains, the government is also pilot testing a train from the Retiro station to Tigre this week to increase options for transport and thus limit crowding

Coronavirus Cases in Latin America and the Caribbean Top 500,000 (The Buenos Aires Times)

On Sunday, totals published through the World Health Organization highlighted that the case count in Latin America and the Caribbean has now surpassed 500,000

While Argentina adds almost 8,000 to the count, almost half of the cases and fatalities associated from the virus emerge from Brazil, which has now confirmed 246,000 cases, with many more suspected to be unreported

Argentine Minister of Health Urges Increased Global Access to Medical Care (Ministerio de Salud)