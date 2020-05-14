Argentina Coronavirus News Roundup: May 13th

Share







Every evening we at The Bubble pick a few stories in the Argentine media related to the coronavirus outbreak and write a quick summary so you have some idea of what’s happened.

New cases registered today: 316

Total number of cases in Argentina: 6869

Total deaths so far: 344

Brazilian Cities Consider Stricter Measures as Virus Cases Surge (The Buenos Aires Times)

With the confirmed case count passing 177,000 on Wednesday, some leaders of Brazilian cities have considered imposing stricter quarantine measures as the national government continues to discount the severity of the virus

While governors of the northern and northeastern states of Maranhao, Para and Ceara have established quarantine measures, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo still lack any of such measures, despite maintaining the highest case counts in the country

Government to Propose Resolution to Regulate Refunds for Cancelled Trips (La Nación)

As the Argentine government has received more than 700 complaints about travel service provider cancellations since the start of the quarantine, various government agencies have begun constructing a set of regulations for the distribution of refunds related to cancelled travel plans

Though not officially released, the regulations are thought to design guidelines for the return of money from unused reserves and establish deadlines for rescheduling purchased services

Congress Resumes Virtually (The Buenos Aires Times)

On Wednesday, Congress resumed its session with an online meeting, marking its first time utilizing videoconference to operate

Government officials stressed the importance of resuming work to ensure that the economy avoids further collapse during the pandemic

Ministry of Health Adds New Criteria to COVID-19 Diagnosis (Ministerio de Salud)

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health added an alternative to its initial definition of suspected coronavirus cases

While the first definition of a suspected case requires the presence of a fever and one or more of the following symptoms: “cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, and changes of taste or smell” of any Argentine resident, the added definition applies to health personnel, members of security forces and the Armed Forces, as well inhabitants of highly populated neighborhoods, or those working in close quarters

the added definition applies to health personnel, members of security forces and the Armed Forces, as well inhabitants of highly populated neighborhoods, or those working in close quarters The additional definition no longer necessitates the presence of a fever, but only two or more of the following symptoms: fever, cough, sore throat, respiratory distress, and changes of taste or smell

Some “Non-Essential” Stores Reopen in Buenos Aires (The Buenos Aires Times)

Despite the extension of the national quarantine until May 24th, the city of Buenos Aires allowed some “non-essential” businesses to reopen, including bookstores, florists and perfumeries with limited capacity

Similarly, cafés and restaurants were permitted to begin service for take-out orders, though would not be able to serve customers in person

Pandemic Causing Higher Demand for Real Estate Outside Buenos Aires (Infobae)

Real estate developer Horacio Ludigliani reported on Wednesday that the pandemic has led to new trends in sales — primarily higher demand for properties in “closed neighborhoods” and those with more land outside the major cities in the country

Ludigliani argues that the trends will continue following the end of the quarantine as construction prices have dropped, allowing for more affordable construction on larger plots

President of Foundation for the Study and Research of Women Encourages Access to Contraceptive Methods (Ministerio de Salud)

The epidemiologist and president of the Foundation for the Study and Research of Women, Mabel Bianco, emphasized on Wednesday the importance of maintaining access to contraceptive methods and reproductive health care during the COVID-19 pandemic

Bianco stressed that this effort should not be neglected during the national quarantine, and that citizens have the right to contraceptive methods

Argentine Dollar Deflates to Record Low (La Nación)