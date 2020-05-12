Argentina Coronavirus News Roundup: May 11th

Share







Every evening we at The Bubble pick a few stories in the Argentine media related to the coronavirus outbreak and write a quick summary so you have some idea of what’s happened.

New cases registered today: 244

Total number of cases in Argentina: 6278

Total deaths so far: 314

244 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Monday (La Nación)

As the Ministry of Health launched a new online page to report live statistics of the coronavirus in Argentina, 244 new cases of the virus and 9 new deaths were reported on Monday

Of the deceased, 7 resided in the Buenos Aires Province, while the others in Río Negro and the Chaco Province

Government Explains Details of Extended Quarantine (The Buenos Aires Times)

In an emergency decree released on Saturday, the government announced that the mandatory quarantine would be extended through May 24th, with provisions

The government also noted that most businesses and public gathering spaces will remain closed, borders will remain closed, residents over the age of 60, pregnant women and those identifying in risk groups will remain exempt from work, but certain industrial sectors may reopen and provincial governors (excluding the Buenos Aires Province) may decide which other activities are able to reopen

New National Education Policy Expected to Eliminate Grades (Infobae)

Though formal policy will be enacted next Friday, it is reported that politicians throughout the country have reached consensus on new national education policy for students of all grade levels in Argentina that would eliminate traditional grading for this academic term

The measure would affect students of both private and public schools for all education levels — replacing traditional grades with a “formative assessment”

Mayor of Buenos Aires Allows Children to Leave Home (The Buenos Aires Times)

On Monday, the mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, announced that the city government will now allow children to leave their homes for one hour for recreational walks on Saturdays or Sundays, depending on the final digit of the number of their parents’ DNI national identification card

Though President Fernández had announced that all citizens of Argentina would be permitted to leave their homes for short daily walks just a day prior, the city government adjusted this to solely permit children for such outings

PAMI to Compensate Retirees in Replacement of Food Distribution (Infobae)

In response to the closure of retirement and pension centers that formerly distributed food to retirees in the Programa de Atención Médica Integral (PAMI), the Ministry of Health will now pay all members a singular, fixed rate of $1,600 pesos to account for this lack of service

The payment will cover food services for the months of March, April, and May to ensure its members receive adequate food provisions

Avianca Files For Bankruptcy Amid Pandemic (The Buenos Aires Times)

On Monday, one of Latin America’s largest airline providers, Avianca Holdings SA, filed for bankruptcy amid travel bans in the region

The announcement comes as a number of Argentine airlines fear their economic fate due to the president’s decisions to ground all flights until September 1st

Debt Deadline to Be Extended Amid Bondholder Opposition (The Buenos Aires Times)

After significant creditors rejected the Argentine government’s initial debt restructuring proposal, the government now plans to extend the deadline from its original May 8th date to May 22nd to allow for offers from creditors

If the country fails to reach a deal by the date, the lack of payment would result in the country’s 9th default

Government to Publish New Details on Oil Pricing and Regulation (Infobae)

On Monday, Infobae reported that the national government plans to release new regulations on the price and import of oil in Argentina

reported that the national government plans to release new regulations on the price and import of oil in Argentina The plan will detail governmental price supports to local oil production, restrictions on the import of oil to the country, and will freeze of the value of oil to the public through October — priced at US $45 per barrel

Inequitable Virus Impact in Brazil (The Buenos Aires Times)

On Friday, statistics regarding Brazil’s coronavirus cases highlighted the racialized impact of the virus in the country

While just over half the country identifies as black, this population of citizens is 62 percent more likely to die from the virus — a statistic stemming from a variety of inequitable factors relating to housing, access to medical care, and average income level

Government Delivers Additional Ultrasound Machines to Vulnerable Areas (Ministerio de Salud)