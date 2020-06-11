Argentina Coronavirus News Roundup: June 9th

Share







Every evening we at The Bubble pick a few stories in the Argentine media related to the coronavirus outbreak and write a quick summary so you have some idea of what’s happened.

New cases registered today: 1,100

Total number of cases in Argentina: 24,761

Total deaths so far: 717

20,000 Retail Stores Reopen in Buenos Aires (The Buenos Aires Times)

On Monday, more than 20,000 clothing and shoe stores in the city of Buenos Aires were allowed to reopen, the first reopening of stores not deemed “essential” since the national quarantine was implemented 2 months ago

The businesses are instructed to follow strict social distancing requirements during this phase of the reopening process

New Daily Record of Contagions in Argentina (La Nación)

On Tuesday, government officials reported that the country had seen a new daily record of contagions, with 1100 over the past 24 hours

The new cases were accompanied by 24 new deaths from the coronavirus over the past day

WHO Indicates Uncertainty About Asymptomatic Spreaders (Infobae)

After issuing a statement on Monday that claimed it was “unusual” for asymptomatic patients to spread the coronavirus, officials from the World Health Organization backed off the claim on Tuesday, emphasizing their uncertainty about the process

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, head of the Emerging Diseases Unit at WHO, stated that studies about the virus have produced varying results — indicating that between 16 to 40% of all cases involve an asymptomatic patient

Deportivo Riestra Breaks Quarantine for Practice (The Buenos Aires Times)

Deportivo Riestra, based in Buenos Aires, received a number of denunciations from the Argentine Football Association (AFA) over the weekend after they were spotted practicing without authorization on Wednesday

AFA vice president Marcelo Achile emphasized that a disciplinary tribunal “already has all the information to investigate” and the team faces “sever sanctions”

Government to Establish Pedestrian-Only Streets for Exercise (Infobae)

After runners returned to parks and green spaces in Buenos Aires for the first time on Monday, the government is now considering closing off streets near these areas for pedestrian use only to lessen congestion

The decision comes after the crowds at parks yesterday sparked fears of surges in new cases

Education Minister Announces 85% of Students Will Likely Return to School in August (The Buenos Aires Times)

On Tuesday, the Education Minister, Nicolas Trotta, announced that “if conditions are right, 85 percent of the country can go back to school in stages, interspersing days” in August

While the return looks likely for the majority of students in Argentina, Trotta emphasized that it is “more uncertain” for students from the Buenos Aires metropolitan area which has seen a stark rise in cases in recent weeks

Ministry of Health Alters Definition of Suspected COVID-19 Cases (Ministerio de Salud)

On Monday, the Ministry of Health updated the definition of a suspected coronavirus case in Argentina, providing 4 criteria for identification

The first being the presence of two or more symptoms (“fever of 37.5 Cº or more, cough, sore throat, respiratory distress, lack of smell or taste”) and has been in contact with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 14 days, has an international travel history, has a history of travel, work, or residence in local areas with high transmission rates

The second being two or more symptoms and required hospitalization

The third being close contact with a confirmed case and one or more symptoms

And the final being the presence of loss or smell or taste without any other symptom

Thousands Protest in Brazil Against Government Response to Pandemic (Aljazeera)