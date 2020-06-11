Argentina Coronavirus News Roundup: June 8th

Share







Every evening we at The Bubble pick a few stories in the Argentine media related to the coronavirus outbreak and write a quick summary so you have some idea of what’s happened.

New cases registered today: 826

Total number of cases in Argentina: 23,620

Total deaths so far: 693

Brazilian Government Stops Publishing Coronavirus Statistics (The Buenos Aires Times)

On Friday, the Health Ministry in Brazil halted publication of coronavirus statistics in the country excluding those of the past 24 hours, sparking widespread criticism from leaders around the world

The decision comes after a tweet from Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday stating that disease totals are “not representative” of the country’s current situation

Almost 50% of Residents Report Trouble Paying Rent Amid Pandemic (Infobae)

After a national survey of 3,000 renters in Argentina, almost 50% of respondents report an inability to pay their rent in June due to the conditions of the pandemic

The survey also highlighted that 68% of the tenants “have less income or stopped receiving income since the quarantine began”

The reports come as the Senate is expected to vote on a rent law over the next week

New Protocols Established in Buenos Aires (The Buenos Aires Times)

After President Fernández announced the extension of the national quarantine on Thursday, city and federal officials met to establish new protocols for businesses and citizens in the city and province of Buenos Aires — announcing these loosened regulations at a joint press conference

The new regulations allow some retail shops to reopen with distancing protocols, religious institutions to hold services for online broadcast, children to leave their homes on weekend days, and all citizens to leave their homes at night strictly for exercise in the city of Buenos Aires

Restrictions remain strict in the “conurbano” area outside the city where cases have surged in recent weeks

Ministry of Health Predicts Return to Some Normalcy by September (La Nación)

On Monday, the Buenos Aires Vice Minister of Health, Nicolás Kreplak, announced that he predicts the city will return to some level of normalcy by September, claiming that “there are several hypotheses that indicate that the situation improves by September”

However, he stated that the cold weather might negatively impact this return as cases are expected tor rise as the weather gets colder

Industry Infections in the US Sparks Rise in Argentine Meat Imports (The Buenos Aires Times)

After a series of outbreaks within meat packing factories in the United States, the nation imported 1,290 metric tons of meat from Argentina in April, up from 2 tons during same month a year ago

Though meat exports had been steadily increasing over the last year, the statistics from April highlight a surge in growth

Officials Indicate Possibility of Earlier Return to Domestic Flights (La Nación)

Despite official prohibition of all flights in and out of Argentina until September 1st, government officials have hinted at the possibility of reopening certain routes between provinces with few to no cases in July

Matías Lammens, the Minister of Tourism, confirmed that the government was continuing to evaluate the situation of air travel and would base decisions off of present coronavirus statistics

Pope Francis Urges Caution Amid a Rise in COVID-19 Deaths (The Buenos Aires Times)

As the global death toll from the coronavirus pandemic reached 400,000 on Sunday, Pope Francis urged individuals around the world to remain cautious of the virus and follow governmental regulations in place to control its spread

The call comes after Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has continued his dismissal of the virus’s severity — with Pope Francis warning to “be careful, don’t cry victory, don’t cry victory too soon,” and to “follow the rules. They are rules that help us to avoid the virus getting ahead”

BA Government Increases Police Deployment to Parks Amid New Protocols (Infobae)