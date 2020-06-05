Argentina Coronavirus News Roundup: June 4th

Every evening we at The Bubble pick a few stories in the Argentine media related to the coronavirus outbreak and write a quick summary so you have some idea of what’s happened.
New cases registered today: 929
Total number of cases in Argentina: 20,197
Total deaths so far: 608
Argentina Coronavirus Cases Surpass 20,000 (La Nación)
- On Thursday, the Argentine government reported 929 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the national total above 20,000
- Of the new cases, 858 of the 929 were reported within the province and city of Buenos Aires and 53 within the province of Chaco
President Fernández Extends Quarantine Until June 28th (La Nación)
- On Thursday evening, President Fernández announced that the mandatory quarantine would be extended for an additional 21 days, until June 28th in areas were cases continue to increase
- Fernández emphasized that in other areas of the country, essential businesses could reopen with strict social distancing guidelines, and that no more than 10 people could gather in any closed space
Bolivian Election, Delayed by the Pandemic, Set for September 6th (The Buenos Aires Times)
- After being postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic in March, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) of Bolivia announced on Tuesday that the general election would take place on September 6th
- The vote to to elect a permanent successor to former president Evo Morales, who resigned in November and currently lives in Argentina in exile, was initially scheduled for May 3rd, but was initially delayed indefinitely by interim President Jeanine Añez after a national quarantine was imposed
Buenos Aires Government Crafts Guidelines for Return to School (Infobae)
- On Thursday, the government of Buenos Aires met to discuss official protocols to allow students to return to school in the future
- While officials did not discuss specific dates for return, they emphasized that priority will be given to those in the final and first years of their specific schooling — those in the seventh grade of primary school and fifth year of secondary school, as well as those entering their first years of each school
Industrial Output Down 33.5% in April (Al Jazeera)
- The government reported on Thursday that the country’s industrial output dropped 33.5 percent in April from the same month last year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic
- Argentina’s INDEC statistics agency noted that only one third of country’s industrial manufacturing base had the capacity to continue normal operation, while all other companies were forced to either suspend or reduce operation
Ni Una Menos Protest Draws Thousands on its Fifth Anniversary (The Guardian)
- On Wednesday, marking the movement’s fifth anniversary, a protest for Ni Una Menos (Not One Less) drew thousands in Buenos Aires
- The protests for movement against gender violence stretched throughout Latin America, many highlighting the increased violence against women during national quarantines
Argentine Olympic Athletes Allowed to Return to Training (Infobae)
- On Thursday, Infobae reported that the Ministry of Tourism and Sports had authorized athletes with a guaranteed place in the Tokyo Olympics or those expected to compete for a place will be permitted to return to training for their events
- The authorization was granted following pleas from professional athletes in the country who noted the disadvantage they were facing without the ability to train