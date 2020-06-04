Argentina Coronavirus News Roundup: June 3rd

Every evening we at The Bubble pick a few stories in the Argentine media related to the coronavirus outbreak and write a quick summary so you have some idea of what’s happened.
New cases registered today: 949
Total number of cases in Argentina: 19,268
Total deaths so far: 583
Another Record Day of New Coronavirus Cases (La Nación)
- Like Tuesday’s totals, the Ministry of Health of Argentina confirmed a record number of new infections on Wednesday, with 949 confirmed cases in 24 hours
- Of the 949 cases, 909 were reported within the province and city of Buenos Aires
President Fernández Confirms Support for Wealth Tax (The Buenos Aires Times)
- On Wednesday, President Fernández confirmed that the government is working towards passing a one-time “wealth tax” to aid in economic support during the pandemic
- Though specific details about the tax have yet to be released, the Economic Minister, Martín Guzmán, stated last month that it would affect 11,000 people worth at least US$2 million dollars
First Two COVID-19 Deaths from Villa Azul Confirmed (Infobae)
- With 276 coronavirus cases reported in Villa Azul, the first two deaths from neighborhood residents were confirmed on Wednesday
- The deaths are reported to be of two men, ages 69 and 77 respectively, who were previously hospitalized with the virus
Argentine Scientists Begin Vaccine Development Efforts (The Buenos Aires Times)
- After receiving a US $100,000 grant, Argentine scientists at the CONICET (National Scientific and Technical Research Council) have initiated the first efforts within Latin America to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus
- The team of scientists from the University of San Martín (UNSAM) is led by Dr. Juliana Cassataro
Quarantine Extension to be Announced Tomorrow (Infobae)
- Breaking from the past weekend announcements, President Fernández is expected to announce the extension of the quarantine on Thursday
- Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, the head of Buenos Aires’s government, is similarly expected to announce possible flexibilities in the city’s quarantine the same day
Ministry of Health Emphasizes that Victims of Domestic Violence Can Leave to Report Situation (Ministerio de Salud)
- At the daily Ministry of Health briefing, journalist and writer Ingrid Beck emphasized that “no woman, girl, boy or adolescent is forced to remain locked up with an aggressor” and “can leave the house and report”
- Beck stressed that “line 144 is available throughout the country for inquiries, assistance or emergencies, and line 102 for girls, boys and adolescents. In addition, the Ministry of Health of the Nation has the number 0800-222-3444 for guidance on sexual health and reproductive”
Israeli Rabbis Arrive in Argentina to Revive Kosher Meat Industry (Infobae)
- On Wednesday, a group of rabbis from Israel were welcomed by Israel’s ambassador to Argentina to oversee the reopening of the kosher meat industry in the country
- The market currently generates about US $170 million dollars in the country and is required to be overseen by rabbis under Hebrew law
Government “Detect” Program to Expand to Additional Neighborhoods (La Nación)
- As cases surge in Buenos Aires, the Minister of Health of the Nation, Ginés González García, authorized the expansion of its “Detect” program into additional neighborhoods in the city
- The specific guidelines will be decided at a meeting with Buenos Aires health officials on Wednesday to determine in which neighborhoods the next phase of the “Detect” operation will begin