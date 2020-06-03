Argentina Coronavirus News Roundup: June 2nd

Share







Every evening we at The Bubble pick a few stories in the Argentine media related to the coronavirus outbreak and write a quick summary so you have some idea of what’s happened.

New cases registered today: 904

Total number of cases in Argentina: 18,319

Total deaths so far: 569

Record Number of New Cases in 24 Hours (La Naciòn)

On Tuesday, Argentina recorded its highest ever number of new cases in 24 hours, with 904 confirmed over the past day

The rise in cases complicates partial reopening plans in Buenos Aires as 859 of the 904 cases were reported within the province and city of Buenos Aires

Debt Restructuring Deadline Extended Until June 12th (The Buenos Aires Times)

On Monday, the Economic Ministry of Argentina confirmed that the government would extend the debt deadline for the third time

The government is hoping to receive confirmation by creditors by June 12th after their previous offers were rejected

Politicians Propose “Certificate of Immunity” for Recovered COVID-19 Patients (Infobae)

On Tuesday, officials from Diputados de la Coalición Cívica and PRO presented a bill that would create a “certificate of immunity” for recovered coronavirus patients, allowing this population to circulate freely and return to work

This idea, however, has been rejected by a number of countries and warned against by the World Health Organization (WHO) as there is not conclusive evidence that recovery from the virus ensures immunity

Officials Consider Authorizing Running in Buenos Aires (La Nación)

On Tuesday, the Minister of Health in Buenos Aires, Fernán Quirós, announced that officials were considering authorizing “low-risk activities,” such as jogging, to resume in the city if new cases continue to plateau

However, Quirós emphasized that the decision is dependent on the trajectory of cases over the next few days

Two Coronavirus Outbreaks at Nursing Homes Infect More than 50 (The Buenos Aires Times)

The government of Buenos Aires confirmed on Monday that more than 50 individuals within two nursing homes in the city had tested positive for the coronavirus

The infected included 40 people from an unidentified care home in Colegiales and an additional 12 from Geriátrico San Francisco in San Cristóbal

Buenos Aires Government Warns of Overwhelmed Health System (Infobae)

The Vice Minister of Health in Buenos Aires, Nicolás Kreplak, warned on Tuesday that the rising coronavirus case count in Buenos Aires is at risk of overwhelming the health system

Kreplak noted that if cases continue in a upward trajectory over the next 40 to 60 days, the system might reach its saturation point

Government Considers Reopening Clothing Stores (Infobae)

After a meeting on Tuesday between the Deputy Head of Government, Diego Santilli, the Minister of Economic Development, José Luis Giusti, and the President of the Federation of Commerce and Industry, Fabián Castillo, city officials are considering authorizing the reopening of clothing stores starting next Monday

Officials state that the authorization is dependent on a stable or decreasing caseload between today and Friday

Ministry of Health Urges Reporting Mild Coronavirus Symptoms (Ministerio de Salud)

At a briefing on Tuesday, Secretary of Health Access, Carla Vizzotti, urged anyone with even mild symptoms of COVID-19 to report them to health professionals immediately

Vizzotti stressed that reporting was crucial to stopping the spread of the virus in the country in coming weeks

Aerolíneas Argentinas Plans to Make 15 More Flights to China for Medical Supplies in June (Infobae)