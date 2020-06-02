Argentina Coronavirus News Roundup: June 1st

Share







Every evening we at The Bubble pick a few stories in the Argentine media related to the coronavirus outbreak and write a quick summary so you have some idea of what’s happened.

New cases registered today: 564

Total number of cases in Argentina: 17,415

Total deaths so far: 556

Protests Against Quarantine Continue in Buenos Aires (The Buenos Aires Times)

After initial protests last week, more than 1,000 individuals gathered by the Obelisco in Buenos Aires on Saturday to protest the city’s quarantine

However, doctors were also among those protesting, though for a different cause — calling on the government for greater protective equipment

The protests come as city officials have announced the probable extension of the quarantine past its June 7th expiration date

Buenos Aires Lockdown Might Continue For 6 To 10 More Weeks As Cases Rise (The Buenos Aires Times)

On Thursday, Felipe Miguel, the Cabinet Chief for Mayor Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, announced that the quarantine in Buenos Aires may be extended for six to ten more weeks in an interview for Radio La Red

Miguel stated that the extension was based on predictions from the health ministry which predicted continued increase in cases for weeks to come

Government Authorizes New Activities in Some Areas of Buenos Aires (La Nación)

On Sunday, the government granted permission for some economic activities to resume in eight districts of Buenos Aires

These districts include San Miguel, San Isidro, San Fernando, La Plata, Ituzaingó, Hurlingham, General Rodríguez, and Berazategui

President Fernández Asks Ambassadors to Remain in Argentina (Infobae)

On Monday it was reported that President Fernández has requested that 12 diplomats from Argentina remain in the country due to concerns about the coronavirus

The decision leaves embassies in Brazil, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay, Mexico, Portugal, Israel, Spain, Russia, and OAS without representation from Argentinian officials

President of Uruguay in Quarantine After COVID-19 Exposure (The Buenos Aires Times)

After coming into contact with an individual who later tested positive for the coronavirus late last week, the President of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, began self-quarantining over the weekend

The President has since been tested for the virus and is currently awaiting results

Government Expands Testing in Buenos Aires (Ministerio de Salud)

As the Secretary of Access to Health, Carla Vizzotti, reported in a press briefing on Monday that more than 75% of all coronavirus cases in Argentina are now concentrated in the city and province of Buenos Aires, the national government is attempting to bolster their testing program in these areas

Thus far, Vizzotti claims that 164,084 tests have been administered by the government’s early detection program

Health Minister Predicts Cases Will Peak at the End of June (The Buenos Aires Times)

At a press conference on Friday, the Health Minister, Ginés González García, predicted that coronavirus cases in Argentina will likely peak at the end of June

As Argentina’s lockdown reaches its 73rd day, it has confirmed more than 17,000 cases of the virus, with more than half of all cases in the villas of Buenos Aires Province

Youngest Coronavirus Victim in Argentina Now 14 Years Old (Infobae)