Argentina Coronavirus News Roundup: June 11th

Every evening we at The Bubble pick a few stories in the Argentine media related to the coronavirus outbreak and write a quick summary so you have some idea of what’s happened.
New cases registered today: 1,386
Total number of cases in Argentina: 27,373
Total deaths so far: 765
Government Considers Resuming International Flights Mid-August (The Buenos Aires Times)
- It was reported on Thursday that government officials are considering resuming international flights prior to the scheduled date of September 1st as infection rates fall in other popular destinations for international travel
- While the decision has yet to be confirmed, it is believed that flights would be limited to 70% capacity to reduce infection
Education Ministry Adopts Israeli Model in Planning Return to School (Infobae)
- As officials plan students’ return to face-to-face schooling, the Ministry of Education appears to be following the “4-10” model adopted by the Israeli government for their virus response as well
- The model breaks students up into 2 groups, each attending in-person school for one week at a time — both allowing for smaller class sizes and minimization of possible contagion
President Fernández Considers Return to Total Quarantine to Stop Virus (Infobae)
- On Wednesday, President Fernández publicly considered returning to “absolute quarantine” to combat the rapid speed in which the virus is spreading around Buenos Aires
- Fernández emphasized that the virus is not contained in smaller neighborhoods around the city, but spreading rapidly within neighborhoods in the center of Buenos Aires
Tierra Del Fuego Province Brings Coronavirus Count to Zero (La Nación)
- After recording some of the highest density of coronavirus cases in Argentina early in the quarantine, the Minister of Health for the Tierra del Fuego Province now reports that the region has brought the case count to zero
- After the negative test results of the two remaining coronavirus patients in the province on Wednesday, the region now lacks any people known to actively carry the virus
Inflation Falls to 1.5% in May (Infobae)
- After two months of extremely low economic activity, the inflation rate in Argentina fell to its lowest degree in May at 1.5%
- The consecutive months of inflation below 2% are the lowest rates in the past three years within the country
Decentralized Protests Against Gender Violence Across Argentina (The Buenos Aires Times)
- Organizers across Argentina called on citizens to stage public, “decentralized” protests against gender violence to comply with social distancing guidelines in the country
- Those advocating for the movement, encouraged individuals to publicly hang banners and signs from their windows and balconies and post on social media, rather than protest traditionally
Government Expands DETECTAR Program in CABA (Ministerio de Salud)
- On Thursday, officials from the Ministry of Health reported that the government would be expanding its DETECTAR program to additional neighborhoods within the BA province and within the metropolitan area of the city
- By Friday, the program will extend into Balvanera and Flores, as well as the Ramón Carrillo, Los Piletones, and Fátima neighborhoods