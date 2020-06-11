Argentina Coronavirus News Roundup: June 10th

Share







Every evening we at The Bubble pick a few stories in the Argentine media related to the coronavirus outbreak and write a quick summary so you have some idea of what’s happened.

New cases registered today: 1,226

Total number of cases in Argentina: 25,987

Total deaths so far: 735

Another Record High Day of Cases in Argentina (Infobae)

Like Tuesday’s totals, the Ministry of Health of Argentina confirmed a record number of new infections on Wednesday, with 1,226 confirmed cases in 24 hours

Of the new cases, 1,142 were reported within the province and city of Buenos Aires and 38.3% were reported to be from “community contagion”

Bolivian Officials Confirm Date of Elections (The Buenos Aires Times)

Though the decision must still be ratified by interim President Jeanine Añez, the Bolivian Parliament confirmed the date of September 6th for the federal elections in the country, previously postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus

The electoral tribunal president, Salvador Romero, argued that confirmation of the vote was “crucial for the establishment of democracy in Bolivia”

58% of Manufacturing Workers Unemployed in April (Infobae)

On Wednesday, it was reported that 58% of workers in the manufacturing industry indicated that they were unemployed in April

The information was published by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec) which also highlighted that “only a third of the manufacturing industry premises were able to operate normally in April” due to the pandemic

Jorge Newbery Airport to Remain Closed Until December (La Nación)

Seizing the opportunity presented by the national prohibition on air travel until September 1st, government officials plan to use this time of low activity to complete a series of renovations on the airport, which are expected to take place from August 1st through November 30th

As such, regional flights to and from the airport will not be available until the work is complete in December

Ministry of Health Emphasizes Individual Responsibility in Preventing Virus (Ministerio de Salud)

Referencing the new allowances for recreational activity in Buenos Aires, the Secretary of Health Acess, Carla Vizzotti, emphasized individual’s responsibility in ensuring safe social distancing at a press conference on Wednesday

Vizzotti highlighted that 95% of new cases of the virus are within Buenos Aires, and thus, those choosing to exercise outside should remember their “individual role” in preventing the spread

President Fernández Continues Teaching Online Courses at UBA (The Buenos Aires Times)

As classes at the University of Buenos Aires (UBA continues classes online during the pandemic, President Fernández returned to teaching his Theory of Crime and Penal Systems for the school’s law program

The university recently reported that more than 13,000 teachers are currently conducting their classes online for 280,000 students

Supreme Court Orders Reinstatement of Full COVID-19 Information in Brazil (Aljazeera)