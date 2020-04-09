Argentina Coronavirus News Roundup: April 9th

Every evening we at The Bubble pick a few stories in the Argentine media related to the coronavirus outbreak and write a quick summary so you have some idea of what’s happened.
New cases registered today: 99
Total number of cases in Argentina: 1795
Total deaths so far: 72
Government Officially Recommends Use of Face Masks (The Buenos Aires Times)
- On Wednesday evening, government officials at Casa Rosada joined three provincial governments in Argentina in recommending that citizens use face-masks when leaving their home
- In an attempt to preserve professional surgical masks for health care officials, the government has asked that citizens attempt to make their own homemade masks for personal use
- In the recommendation, government officials stressed that these masks are not a replacement of social distancing guidelines, but should only be worn in addition to such measures
Three Provinces in Argentina Remain Coronavirus-Free (The Buenos Aires Times)
- Despite the increasing COVID-19 caseload in Argentina, three provinces continue to report 0 confirmed cases within their borders: Catamarca, Chubut, and Formosa
- While some speculate that the relatively low number of tourists visiting the regions have protected citizens from the outbreak, the provinces also took preemptive control measures prior to the national quarantine established by President Fernández
Provincial Governments Establish Varying Public Plans Post-Quarantine (La Nación)
- Though most provincial governments plan to follow national guidelines following the end of the current quarantine April 13th, some governors have announced their desires to create specific plans for the needs of their localities
- While the city of Buenos Aires, along with Cordoba and Santa Fe, have articulated their plans to follow directly in line with federal decision making, the governor of Entre Rios, along with some governors in the southern provinces, expressed the possibility of establishing more specific plans for their localities (whether that be stricter or more lenient than federal recommendations)
Infection Rates Vary in Buenos Aires Neighborhoods (Infobae)
- Currently, of the total coronavirus case load in Argentina, the city of Buenos Aires holds the majority of infected citizens, with 648 cases confirmed and 20 deaths as of Thursday — a number which swells to include more than 70% of cases in Argentina when the entire province of Buenos Aires is considered
- Within the city, the neighborhoods of Palermo, Recoleta, and Belgrano currently maintain the highest case totals, with 42, 36, and 34 cases in each neighborhood respectively
Supermarkets Record High Sales Totals Since Start of Quarantine (Infobae)
- Supermarkets in Argentina recorded a 25% increase in sales totals during the month of March compared to the same time period last year, according to a “express index” published by Nielsen
- The growth in sales was fairly consistent throughout the nation, with a 27% increase in the city of Buenos Aires, compared to a 24% increase in the remainder of the nation
President Fernández Meets with Cabinet Members in Olivos to Discuss Quarantine Plan Through May (Infobae)
- On Thursday, President Fernández met with members of the government to establish a thorough plan for addressing the coronavirus pandemic in Argentina through the month of May
- Though the president plans to announce his final plans next week, many officials have disclosed that he seeks to extend the quarantine in many urban centers at least through the end of April
Labor Leader, Hugo Moyano, Seeks Increased Compensation For Truck Drivers (La Nación)
- Hugo Moyano, leader of the union Camioneros, announced on Thursday his proposal for beverage manufacturers to increase the monthly salaries of truck drivers by $5000 pesos to account for the increased burden of work during the coronavirus pandemic in Argentina
- While the proposal has yet to be officially released by the union, Moyano cited the increase of demand for beverage products as the rationale for an increase in workers and wages
- Company officials, however, paint an alternative picture — stating they will have to borrow money from the government to ensure timely payments to employees in coming months — and will not be able to afford this increased rate