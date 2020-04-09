Argentina Coronavirus News Roundup: April 9th

Share







Every evening we at The Bubble pick a few stories in the Argentine media related to the coronavirus outbreak and write a quick summary so you have some idea of what’s happened.

New cases registered today: 99

Total number of cases in Argentina: 1795

Total deaths so far: 72

Government Officially Recommends Use of Face Masks (The Buenos Aires Times)

On Wednesday evening, government officials at Casa Rosada joined three provincial governments in Argentina in recommending that citizens use face-masks when leaving their home

In an attempt to preserve professional surgical masks for health care officials, the government has asked that citizens attempt to make their own homemade masks for personal use

In the recommendation, government officials stressed that these masks are not a replacement of social distancing guidelines, but should only be worn in addition to such measures

Three Provinces in Argentina Remain Coronavirus-Free (The Buenos Aires Times)

Despite the increasing COVID-19 caseload in Argentina, three provinces continue to report 0 confirmed cases within their borders: Catamarca, Chubut, and Formosa

While some speculate that the relatively low number of tourists visiting the regions have protected citizens from the outbreak, the provinces also took preemptive control measures prior to the national quarantine established by President Fernández

Provincial Governments Establish Varying Public Plans Post-Quarantine (La Nación)

Though most provincial governments plan to follow national guidelines following the end of the current quarantine April 13th, some governors have announced their desires to create specific plans for the needs of their localities

While the city of Buenos Aires, along with Cordoba and Santa Fe, have articulated their plans to follow directly in line with federal decision making, the governor of Entre Rios, along with some governors in the southern provinces, expressed the possibility of establishing more specific plans for their localities (whether that be stricter or more lenient than federal recommendations)

Infection Rates Vary in Buenos Aires Neighborhoods (Infobae)

Currently, of the total coronavirus case load in Argentina, the city of Buenos Aires holds the majority of infected citizens, with 648 cases confirmed and 20 deaths as of Thursday — a number which swells to include more than 70% of cases in Argentina when the entire province of Buenos Aires is considered

Within the city, the neighborhoods of Palermo, Recoleta, and Belgrano currently maintain the highest case totals, with 42, 36, and 34 cases in each neighborhood respectively

Supermarkets Record High Sales Totals Since Start of Quarantine (Infobae)

Supermarkets in Argentina recorded a 25% increase in sales totals during the month of March compared to the same time period last year, according to a “express index” published by Nielsen

The growth in sales was fairly consistent throughout the nation, with a 27% increase in the city of Buenos Aires, compared to a 24% increase in the remainder of the nation

President Fernández Meets with Cabinet Members in Olivos to Discuss Quarantine Plan Through May (Infobae)

On Thursday, President Fernández met with members of the government to establish a thorough plan for addressing the coronavirus pandemic in Argentina through the month of May

Though the president plans to announce his final plans next week, many officials have disclosed that he seeks to extend the quarantine in many urban centers at least through the end of April

Labor Leader, Hugo Moyano, Seeks Increased Compensation For Truck Drivers (La Nación)