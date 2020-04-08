Argentina Coronavirus News Roundup: April 7th

Share







Every evening we at The Bubble pick a few stories in the Argentine media related to the coronavirus outbreak and write a quick summary so you have some idea of what’s happened.

New cases registered today: 87

Total number of cases in Argentina: 1715

Total deaths so far: 60

Government Criticized for Overpayment on Food Supplies (The Buenos Aires Times)

After several resolutions from the Social Development Ministry were published in the Official Gazette on Monday, it was revealed that the government paid far above established price ceilings for a number of food provisions to supply to vulnerable communities — drawing criticism from opposition lawmakers

on Monday, it was revealed that the government paid far above established price ceilings for a number of food provisions to supply to vulnerable communities — drawing criticism from opposition lawmakers While Social Development Minister Daniel Arroyo explained that negotiation with suppliers was impossible due to the urgency of the present situation, President Fernández immediately denounced the decision, claiming it discredited his authority.

The person responsible for the overpayment has been fired and the purchase has been canceled.

Increase in Testing around Argentina as Death Count Rises (The Buenos Aires Times)

On Tuesday, the government of Argentina announced an increase in testing for the coronavirus, with 123 laboratories now issuing tests around the country

Since the outbreak of the virus 11,778 tests have been issued in Argentina, 1,069 of which took place this Monday

The increase in testing comes as the death rate steadily increases in the country, reaching 60 of the 1,715 confirmed cases of the virus on Tuesday

Education Minister Confirms Classes Will Not Resume April 13th (La Nación)

On Tuesday, the Education Minister Nicolas Trotta confirmed to Todas Noticias that regular classes for students in the country will not resume on April 13th, the currently projected end of the national quarantine as educators continue to develop classes remotely

Trotta further discussed the possibility of altering the calendar for the 2020 school year, though gave no confirmed details about the plan

Government Recommends the Use of Homemade Masks (Infobae)

On Tuesday, the government of Argentina recommended that those who cannot successfully purchase face masks attempt to make their own

Addressing those permitted to leave their homes, government officials emphasized the importance of some form of facial covering to prevent the spread of the disease when in public spaces, in alignment with recommendations from governments around the world

New Statistics Released about Affected Population in Argentina (Infobae)

In a report released by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday, the government announced new statistics regarding the affected population from COVID-19

Of the 1,628 cases considered before tonight’s latest numbers, 56% are male and 44% of cases are female, with the average age of confirmed cases being 45 years

However, when considering those who have died from the disease, about 72% of cases are male, compared to 28% for women

ANLIS-Malbrán Sequences Genome For COVID-19 (Ministerio de Salud)

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health announced that the Respiratory Virus Service and the Genomics and Bioinformatics platform of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (INEI) of the National Administration of Laboratories and Institutes of Health (ANLIS) have successfully sequenced the first three genomes of the new coronavirus to gain a better understanding of the virus’s activity in the body

Following the discovery, the Minister of Health, Ginés González García, emphasized the importance of this work in the quest to develop a vaccine for the virus

Government Discusses Economic Plan Post-Quarantine (La Nación)