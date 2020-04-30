Argentina Coronavirus News Roundup: April 30th

Share







Every evening we at The Bubble pick a few stories in the Argentine media related to the coronavirus outbreak and write a quick summary so you have some idea of what’s happened.

New cases registered today: 143

Total number of cases in Argentina: 4428

Total deaths so far: 218

National Antibody Tests Detect 7 Positive Cases (Infobae)

After the third round of antibody testing at popular stations in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health reported a total of eight positive results of the 1,280 people tested — all of whom reported to be recovered from the virus

The testing will continue through Thursday, in an effort to better understand the proportion of citizens who have had contact with the coronavirus and developed antibodies

United Kingdom Confirms Two Flights out of Argentina for British Citizens (The Buenos Aires Times)

On Wednesday, officials from the UK Embassy in Argentina confirmed the departure of two flights out of Buenos Aires Ezeiza International Airport available to the 320 British travelers still in the country

The flights will depart on May 7 and 12 respectively and will be administered through Air Europa and British Airways

Six Coronavirus Vaccines in Advanced Stages of Development (Infobae)

As of Wednesday, it is reported that 6 vaccines for COVID-19 are in late stages of testing around the world — 2 in the United States, 3 in China, and one in England

All 6 are currently in the phase of human trials, with results expected to be published in coming weeks

However, despite these advances, it is not expected that a mass-market vaccine will be distributed for many months

Justice Department Raids Medical Center for Non-Compliance with COVID-19 Protocols (Infobae)

On Thursday, the Department of Justice raided the Clínica Modelo Los Cedros in San Justo, citing reports of non-compliance with coronavirus health protocols

Relatives of those treated at the clinic expressed concerns in recent days after the death of one patient due to the virus and confirmed infections of two others

Protests Around Buenos Aires Amidst Decision to Release Some Prisoners (La Nación)

On Wednesday evening, thousands of citizens protested from their homes in Buenos Aires to express their disapproval of recent judicial decisions to release thousands of prisoners to help prevent the outbreak of coronavirus in national prisons

The protest was organized through social media earlier in the week and was supported by relatives of crime victims and feminist leaders who opposed the release of those accused of sexual-based crimes

E-Commerce Industry Growing During Pandemic (The Buenos Aires Times)

As stores remain closed throughout most Latin American countries, e-commerce companies have experienced a recent boost in sales in the region — previously one in which online shopping lacked a large customer based

From February 24 to March 22th, MercadoLibre Inc, the region’s largest e-commerce marketplace experienced a 28 percent increase in newly registered customers — equating to 1.7 million people

As such, economists predict this trend will continue to grow in Latin America, persisting after the end of national quarantines

President Fernández Tours New Hospitals Built to Accommodate Coronavirus (Ministerio de Salud)