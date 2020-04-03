Argentina Coronavirus News Roundup: April 2nd

New cases of coronavirus registered today: 132
Total number of cases in Argentina: 1265
Total deaths so far: 36
Government Encourages Banks to Support Lending (The Buenos Aires Times)
- In an attempt to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the government of Argentina has encouraged banks to make loans more accessible for businesses, lowering the interest rate to 24 percent, down from the original 38 percent
- As such, loans to private companies have risen 10.4 percent since the government established these measures on March 17
- However, as a result of the virus’s impact, the national GDP is is expected to contract by 5.4 percent in 2020 — up from one percent in the previous year
Argentine Banks Opening Tomorrow, April 3rd For Some Citizens (La Nación)
- After days of closure, the banks in Argentina are reopening on Friday, April 3rd to a specific group of citizens — including retirees, those who receive pensions, and beneficiaries of benefits and social plans that are paid for by Anses or or another account manager
- Banks will prioritize service to citizens receiving pensions who do not own debit cards and need to collect money directly from the bank
- Thus, while Universal Child Allowance recipients who plan to receive Emergency Family Income tomorrow are permitted at bank branches, it is recommended that they collect and utilize the funds through their debit cards rather than physically collecting at banks if possible
Government Establishes Daily Quota for Citizen Repatriation (The Buenos Aires Times)
- On Wednesday, the government established a quota of 500 citizens permitted to return to Argentina each day from foreign nations
- To enforce this decree, citizens attempting to enter the country by car are required to complete a form issued by the National Transportation Regulation Commission (CNRT) prior to their trip and all citizens planning to enter Argentina via long-distance buses will be stopped at the border and required to enter through a regulated service bus, which departs at 4pm each day
Government Recommends Private Schools to Freeze Tuition (La Nación)
- On Thursday, the government of Argentina officially recommended that all private schools in the country freeze tuition for all students, recognizing the increased financial stresses during the coronavirus pandemic
- The decision comes following a meeting between private school administrators and the Minister of Education, Nicolás Trotta, on Wednesday
Latin America Reports More Than 20,000 Coronavirus Cases (The Buenos Aires Times)
- On Wednesday, authorities reported that COVID-19 confirmed cases in Latin America surpassed 20,000 and 500 deaths— double the amount reported just 5 days ago
- Thus far, Brazil has reported the greatest number of cases, contributing 5,717 cases and 201 deaths to the total number, though the country currently maintains some of the least restrictive measures in response to the pandemic
“Zaandam” Cruise Ship from Buenos Aires Successfully Docks in Florida (Infobae)
- On Thursday, the “Zaandam,” a Dutch passenger cruise ship, which last left the port in Buenos Aires, but had been stranded for days after 9 confirmed coronavirus cases and four deaths on board, was permitted to enter Everglades Port in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- At the port, all asymptomatic passengers have received received clearance to disembark the ship after a thorough health review
- Of the 1,250 passengers on the ship, there are now 179 passengers with symptoms of coronavirus undergoing tests, though many more are suspected to be infected
Number of Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Exceeds One Million (Infobae)
- As of Thursday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has exceeded one million — of these cases more than 50,000 people have died and nearly 210,000 have recovered
- Calculated by Johns Hopkins University in the United States, the report also shows an accelerating spread of the virus around the world, and is now apparent in more than 180 countries
Diego Maradona Proposes Plan to Aid Football Players During Pandemic (Infobae)
- Maradona expressed fears on Thursday regarding the ability for sponsors to fairly pay football players during the coronavirus pandemic, as the majority of their income is generated through television rights and revenue
- As all games are indefinitely suspended, Maradona emphasized the vulnerability of less-famous players with lower salaries, who would be financially jeopardized if salaries for all players were cut, encouraging club managers to guarantee their salaries through the pandemic