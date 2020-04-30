Argentina Coronavirus News Roundup: April 29th

Every evening we at The Bubble pick a few stories in the Argentine media related to the coronavirus outbreak and write a quick summary so you have some idea of what’s happened.
New cases registered today: 158
Total number of cases in Argentina: 4285
Total deaths so far: 214
Upswing in Delivery “Greenback Dealers” (The Buenos Aires Times)
- As the value of the Argentine peso against foreign currency continues to decline, the city of Buenos Aires has seen an uptick of dealers illegally making deliveries of US dollar bills at an exchange rate almost double that stated by the Central Bank’s rate
- While Argentines can only legally buy US$200 a month, and must pay a 30 percent tax on all legal dollar purchases, the present debt negotiations and coronavirus pandemic has led to a surge in business of black-market dollar purchases
Government Designing “Quarantine Exit Plan” with 20 Billion Peso Budget (Infobae)
- On Tuesday, Daniel Arroyo, Minister of Social Development in Argentina, announced that the government had begun designing a “quarantine exit plan” that would designate 20 billion pesos for “training programs, credits and the purchase of machinery for those in the informal economy”
- The plan is designed to aid the 4.5 million citizens belonging to the “informal economy” in the country and will be provided to citizens in coordination with provincial governments approval and economic reopening
President Fernández Responds to Push For Early Release for Some Prisoners (Infobae)
- Responding to both supporters and opponents of the decision to release some non-violent prisoners before the end of their sentence to alleviate the overcrowding in prisons throughout the nation, President Fernández argued on Tuesday that it was not the government’s role, but that of the courts
- Adding on social media that “the risk of contagion is enhanced in places of high human concentration so prisons become an enabling area for disease expansion,” President Fernández noted that “it is the judges who, if deemed necessary, have freedoms” to decide
Vice President of IATA Criticizes Government Decision to Ground Planes (La Nación)
- On Tuesday, Peter Cerdá, the Vice President for the Americas of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) warned that the government’s decision to ground all flights to and from Argentina until September 1st will result in international airlines discontinuing travel to the country
- Cerdá argued that “no country in the world had made the decision to have the planes grounded until September” and that it would threaten the future of the air travel in Argentina
Latin American Prisoners Express Increasing Fear Over Coronavirus (The Buenos Aires Times)
- After a series of riots among Latin American prisons, prisoners and their families continue to call for release of non-violent offenders and improved safety measures as outbreaks begin to emerge within
- With the majority of family visits cancelled among prisons—and a ban on food and hygiene items delivered by family members from the outside—prisoners have cited increasing concern over their protection from the virus, especially as prices for hygiene equipment at informal and formal prison stores have increased and prisoners continue to be overcrowded in facilities
- Among many officials to make similar requests, the UN Human Rights High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet—the former president of Chile—recently argued that sanitary conditions in the prisons were “deplorable” and urged the release of “less dangerous inmates”
- Argentina has already released more than 1,700 prisoners due to the threat of coronavirus, though thousands more have requested a similar release
Unions in Negotiations Over Employee Pay Cuts Amid Coronavirus (Infobae)
- On Tuesday, unions around Argentina, including the Unión Obrera Metalúrgica (UOM) and Union of Argentine Commercial Entities (UDECA), announced the negotiations of salary agreements during the coronavirus pandemic
- Thus far, the agreements appear to cover 800,000 mercantile workers (85% of the total) will be guaranteed their jobs for the coming two months, though may take a 25% reduction in salary
- However, union representatives note that the deals have yet to be finalized and will be publicly released in coming days
Ministry of Health Proceeds with Serological Study in Buenos Aires (Ministerio de Salud)
- On Tuesday, the Secretary of Health Access, Carla Vizzotti, announced that the Ministry of Health will continue conducting their serological study to determine the percentage of Buenos Aires residents with coronavirus antibodies as they failed to distribute enough tests in the past week
- The Ministry plans to distribute tests at the Retiro and Once stations in Buenos Aires Tuesday and Wednesday to reach a greater number of residents during the quarantine