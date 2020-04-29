Argentina Coronavirus News Roundup: April 28th

Share







New cases registered today: 124

Total number of cases in Argentina: 4127

Total deaths so far: 207

Government Bans All Commercial Flights in Argentina Until September 1st (The Buenos Aires Times)

On Monday, the Argentine government announced that it plans to ban the sale of tickets for all commercial flights “to, from, and within” Argentina until September 1st as a result of the coronavirus pandemic

The government warned that it will fine all companies that fail to comply with the order and will only allow flights “carrying cargo and those involved in the repatriation of citizens” to operate

Málbran Institute to Produce Diagnostic Antibody Test (Ministerio de Salud)

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health announced that recent advances at the National Administration of Laboratories and Institutes of Health (ANLIS) in Argentina will allow the institute to begin the national development of diagnostic antibody tests

Members of the Respiratory Virus Service team, managed by the Ministry of Health, recently made developments in adapting tools used in the detection of other viruses to allow for detection of COVID-19 antibodies as well—creating a test to allow for the detection of Immunoglobin M and Immunoglobin G in patients with COVID-19, helping to determine a patient’s immunity

Opposition Leaders Critique Government’s Choice to Withdraw from Mercosur (The Buenos Aires Times)

President Fernández’s decision to withdraw from the Mercosur trade talks due to greater “economic policy priorities and the effects of the COVID-19 crisis” has prompted extensive criticism from opposition leaders within the country

The Juntos por el Cambio coalition argued on Tuesday that “to get out of this crisis, Argentina needs more markets, not fewer” and warned of worsened economic impacts in the future as a result of the decision

Government Warns that 80% of Virus Carriers in Buenos Aires are Asymptomatic (Infobae)

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health in Argentina released a report regarding the coronavirus—warning that more than 80% of all infected within the city of Buenos Aires were asymptomatic

The report noted that of recent confirmed cases revealed through randomized testing, more than 76% were asymptomatic

60 Percent of COVID-19 Cases Concentrated in Buenos Aires (Ministerio de Salud)

On Tuesday, the Secretary of Health Access, Carla Vizzotti, announced that more than 60% of total coronavirus cases in Argentina are now confined to the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires and the metropolitan area of the province of Buenos Aires

Vizzotti emphasized that the consolidation of cases requires intensified action within the city of Buenos Aires, which now reports more than 1000 confirmed cases of the virus

Brazil Surpasses China in Total Deaths After Another Record Day (La Nación)

On its second record-high day of coronavirus-related deaths in a row, Brazil recorded 474 deaths in 24 hours on Monday, with its total death rate over 5,000 — now higher than the recorded rate in China, where the virus originated

The new cases also brought the confirmed case count to 71,886 — the highest in Latin America currently

Argentine Economy Contracted Prior to Coronavirus Outbreak (The Buenos Aires Times)