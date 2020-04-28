Argentina Coronavirus News Roundup: April 27th

Every evening we at The Bubble pick a few stories in the Argentine media related to the coronavirus outbreak and write a quick summary so you have some idea of what’s happened.
New cases registered today: 111
Total number of cases in Argentina: 4003
Total deaths so far: 197
Lockdown Extended Until May 10th (The Buenos Aires Times)
- On Saturday, President Fernández announced that the mandatory quarantine would continue in Buenos Aires and other urban areas with a population of 500,000 or more for two additional weeks — until May 10th
- Despite the continuation of the lockdown in urban centers, the government simultaneously announced the easing of restrictions in less densely populated areas of the country
Government Clarifies Restrictions on “Recreational Outings” (Infobae)
- Despite some confusion following President Fernández’s address on Saturday, city governments of Buenos Aires, Córdoba, and Santa Fe announced that citizens will not be allowed to leave their home for one hour of “recreational activity” each day
- While the president asserted in his address that the government “would allow limited recreational activities within 500 meters (0.3 mile) of each Argentine’s home,” he clarified that the final decision was up to provincial governments — who quickly rebuked this statement, citing the probability that this action would allow for greater transmission of the virus
- However, on Monday, the President criticized them indirectly, arguing, “we can’t keep people in an eternal lockdown”
City of Buenos Aires Prepares for Strict Isolation Until June (La Nación)
- After the city of Buenos Aires reversed the president’s permission to a “recreational hour” for citizens, sources close to mayor Horacio Rodríguez Larreta report that the city should expect strict quarantine at least through the month of May
- Deputy Head of Government, Diego Santilli, noted that as cases are expected to rise as the weather cools in May and June and without a vaccine, it will be increasingly difficult to open the city up for economic activity — evident as case totals have risen more dramatically in recent days
Ministry of Health Encourages Citizens to Register as “Electrodependents” If Needed (Ministerio de Salud)
- On Monday, the Ministry of Health in Argentina noted that given the increased economic hardship due to COVID-19, citizens who might need additional assistance can register with the Registry of Electrodependents to “obtain the free provision of electricity at home and equipment that ensures a continuous and stable energy supply”
- It was noted that the form to register can be found on the Ministry of Health’s website, but inquiries can also be sent through email (to documentació[email protected]) or discussed by phone
Brazil Now Considered Coronavirus “Hot Spot” (The Buenos Aires Times)
- As Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro remains insistent that COVID-19 is a “relatively minor disease,” encouraging isolation of only the nation’s most vulnerable citizens, the country has become a budding hotspot for the virus
- With the confirmed case count—now at more than 53,000—in the country rapidly increasing, hospitals report an overwhelming load of cases
- Further, experts warn that the limited testing in the country indicates that the true cast count is far higher than currently reported, with estimates ranging from 587,000 to 1.1 million people infected
President of AFA Confirms End of 2019-2020 Season (Infobae)
- On Monday, the President of the AFA, Claudio Chiqui Tapia, announced that the organization will announce the official end of the 2019-2020 fútbol season at Tuesday’s Executive Committee meeting
- Tapia also confirmed that officials at the meeting will rank qualifiers for the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana, for which games will be played after the Ministry of Health permits competition
Prisoners Revolt after Confirmed Coronavirus Case Within Facility (The Buenos Aires Times)
- After authorities confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 within the Villa Devoto jail on Friday, dozens of prisoners rioted by climbing on the roof and burning mattresses, demanding urgent health measures to prevent the virus’s spread
- Holding a banner that read, “COVID-19 in Devoto, genocidal judges,” prisoners articulated demands that those who are at heightened risk of COVID-19 be granted house arrest during the outbreak
- The riot at Villa Devoto is one in a series among jails throughout Argentina as prisoners fear the spread of coronavirus within facilities
Argentina Withdraws from Mercosur Trade Talks, With Rebuke from Brazil (La Nación)
- After Argentina has decided to withdraw from ongoing trade negotiations at Mercosur on Friday, citing economic concerns related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brazil’s Economic Minister, Paulo Guedes, announced on Monday that it would not follow in the footsteps of its neighbor and will continue discussions on trade deals
- The decision comes as Brazil’s government continues to dismiss the COVID-19 pandemic as secondary to economic progress in the country
More than 1000 Recovered From COVID-19 (Ministerio de Salud)
- At the Saturday briefing, the Ministry of Health announced that the total number of people recovered from coronavirus in the country is now at 1030 — more than 28 percent of the total number of people infected
- The Minister of Health Access, Carla Vizzotti, also announced that the number of confirmed cases in the Intensive Care Unit was less than 5 percent of total cases — as 144 victims of the virus are currently receiving intensive care in hospitals
- In the briefing, Vizzotti additionally confirmed that the country has passed the standard of one thousand tests per million inhabitants, with the rate of positive results at less than 10 percent, adding that these statistics will help clarify governmental decisions in the future