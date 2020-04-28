Argentina Coronavirus News Roundup: April 27th

Share







Every evening we at The Bubble pick a few stories in the Argentine media related to the coronavirus outbreak and write a quick summary so you have some idea of what’s happened.

New cases registered today: 111

Total number of cases in Argentina: 4003

Total deaths so far: 197

Lockdown Extended Until May 10th (The Buenos Aires Times)

On Saturday, President Fernández announced that the mandatory quarantine would continue in Buenos Aires and other urban areas with a population of 500,000 or more for two additional weeks — until May 10th

Despite the continuation of the lockdown in urban centers, the government simultaneously announced the easing of restrictions in less densely populated areas of the country

Government Clarifies Restrictions on “Recreational Outings” (Infobae)

Despite some confusion following President Fernández’s address on Saturday, city governments of Buenos Aires, Córdoba, and Santa Fe announced that citizens will not be allowed to leave their home for one hour of “recreational activity” each day

While the president asserted in his address that the government “would allow limited recreational activities within 500 meters (0.3 mile) of each Argentine’s home,” he clarified that the final decision was up to provincial governments — who quickly rebuked this statement, citing the probability that this action would allow for greater transmission of the virus

However, on Monday, the President criticized them indirectly, arguing, “we can’t keep people in an eternal lockdown”

City of Buenos Aires Prepares for Strict Isolation Until June (La Nación)

After the city of Buenos Aires reversed the president’s permission to a “recreational hour” for citizens, sources close to mayor Horacio Rodríguez Larreta report that the city should expect strict quarantine at least through the month of May

Deputy Head of Government, Diego Santilli, noted that as cases are expected to rise as the weather cools in May and June and without a vaccine, it will be increasingly difficult to open the city up for economic activity — evident as case totals have risen more dramatically in recent days

Ministry of Health Encourages Citizens to Register as “Electrodependents” If Needed (Ministerio de Salud)

On Monday, the Ministry of Health in Argentina noted that given the increased economic hardship due to COVID-19, citizens who might need additional assistance can register with the Registry of Electrodependents to “obtain the free provision of electricity at home and equipment that ensures a continuous and stable energy supply”

It was noted that the form to register can be found on the Ministry of Health’s website, but inquiries can also be sent through email (to documentació[email protected]) or discussed by phone

Brazil Now Considered Coronavirus “Hot Spot” (The Buenos Aires Times)

As Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro remains insistent that COVID-19 is a “relatively minor disease,” encouraging isolation of only the nation’s most vulnerable citizens, the country has become a budding hotspot for the virus

With the confirmed case count—now at more than 53,000—in the country rapidly increasing, hospitals report an overwhelming load of cases

Further, experts warn that the limited testing in the country indicates that the true cast count is far higher than currently reported, with estimates ranging from 587,000 to 1.1 million people infected

President of AFA Confirms End of 2019-2020 Season (Infobae)

On Monday, the President of the AFA, Claudio Chiqui Tapia, announced that the organization will announce the official end of the 2019-2020 fútbol season at Tuesday’s Executive Committee meeting

Tapia also confirmed that officials at the meeting will rank qualifiers for the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana, for which games will be played after the Ministry of Health permits competition

Prisoners Revolt after Confirmed Coronavirus Case Within Facility (The Buenos Aires Times)

After authorities confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 within the Villa Devoto jail on Friday, dozens of prisoners rioted by climbing on the roof and burning mattresses, demanding urgent health measures to prevent the virus’s spread

Holding a banner that read, “COVID-19 in Devoto, genocidal judges,” prisoners articulated demands that those who are at heightened risk of COVID-19 be granted house arrest during the outbreak

The riot at Villa Devoto is one in a series among jails throughout Argentina as prisoners fear the spread of coronavirus within facilities

Argentina Withdraws from Mercosur Trade Talks, With Rebuke from Brazil (La Nación)

After Argentina has decided to withdraw from ongoing trade negotiations at Mercosur on Friday, citing economic concerns related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brazil’s Economic Minister, Paulo Guedes, announced on Monday that it would not follow in the footsteps of its neighbor and will continue discussions on trade deals

The decision comes as Brazil’s government continues to dismiss the COVID-19 pandemic as secondary to economic progress in the country

More than 1000 Recovered From COVID-19 (Ministerio de Salud)