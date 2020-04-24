Argentina Coronavirus News Roundup: April 23rd

Share







Every evening we at The Bubble pick a few stories in the Argentine media related to the coronavirus outbreak and write a quick summary so you have some idea of what’s happened.

New cases registered today: 207

Total number of cases in Argentina: 3435

Total deaths so far: 165

Close to 90% of Argentina’s Citizens Abroad Repatriated (The Buenos Aires Times)

On Thursday, the Foreign Ministry Announced that 168,140 Argentine residents (89% reported abroad) have been repatriated since March 17th

While this number represents the vast majority of those seeking to return to the country, 11.3% of Argentines attempting to return home have yet to receive a chance — though government officials report a number of scheduled repatriation flights to Argentina in coming days

National Government to Begin Testing for Coronavirus Antibodies on Friday (Ministerio de Salud)

On Thursday, the government announced that it will begin testing for coronavirus antibodies through serology tests after receiving more than 170,000 quick tests from China

The Minister of Health Access, Carla Vizzotti, announced that the first stage of testing will occur at Plaza Constitución, Once and Retiro stations in Buenos Aires, stating the aim of the testing is to discover “what proportion of people have had contact with the virus and have generated antibodies”

It is assumed that a positive result would indicate some immunity against COVID-19

About 20% of Infections of Infections in Buenos Aires are Health Care Workers (La Nación)

Of the 1065 coronavirus cases in the city of Buenos Aires, it was reported on Wednesday that about 20%, or 215 cases, are of health care professionals

While only 179 of those cases were reportedly transmitted at work, government officials have recognized the need to better protect this vulnerable group in recent days — shipping in protective supplies from China

Government Announces 6 Health Centers for Recovered Patients to Donate Plasma (Ministerio de Salud)

The government announced on Thursday that recovered COVID-19 patients can donate plasma for research on the virus at El Cruce in Florencio Varela, Posadas in El Palomar, the Durand Hospital of CABA, Vicente López y Planes in Gral. Rodríguez, as well as the Sarmiento Hematological Foundation, and the Hemocentro Buenos Aires Foundation

The request for plasma is part of a national clinical trial to “assess the safety and efficacy of plasma use of patients recovered from COVID-19 in patients taking the disease”

Argentina Labeled as One of the Most Restrictive Quarantines Around the World Currently (La Nación)

According to a study published by Imperial College London, Argentina is currently considered to be one of the countries with the greatest restrictive measures to protect against COVID-19 around the world

The study also noted that strict quarantines have thus far shown the greatest effectiveness at stopping the spread of the virus

Supermarkets Ask Government to Allow for Inflation-Adjusted Price Hike to Avoid Deficits (Infobae)

Responding to the extension of price caps on products by the Ministry of Domestic Trade until May 20th, the Argentine Chamber of Wholesale Distributors and Self-Service (Cadam) urged the government to allow for inflation-adjusted price hikes in products to avoid the forced closure of businesses

The suppliers cite a loss in revenues a fear of product shortage due to artificially-lowered prices as major concerns if the economic measures persist

More than 400 Coronavirus Deaths in 24 Hours in Brazil (La Nación)