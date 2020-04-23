Argentina Coronavirus News Roundup: April 22nd

Share







Every evening we at The Bubble pick a few stories in the Argentine media related to the coronavirus outbreak and write a quick summary so you have some idea of what’s happened.

New cases registered today: 144

Total number of cases in Argentina: 3288

Total deaths so far: 159

Economic Minister Defends Debt Offer Amidst Criticism (The Buenos Aires Times)

After heavy criticism from Argentina’s creditors following the announcement of the nation’s debt restructuring offer, Economic Minister, Martín Guzmán, announced Tuesday that the offer is currently non-negotiable

Though at least three separate groups, including Argentina Creditor Committee (ACC) and the Group of Exchange Bond Holders (Grupo de Titulares de Bonos de Canje), have indicated that they plan to reject the offer, the government remains clear that it is all Argentina is currently able to pay, with creditors given until May 7th to accept the offer

Ministry of Health Encourages Continued Virus Prevention Measures (Ministerio de Salud)

As the official end date of the national quarantine approaches, the Minister of Health Access, Carla Vizzotti, emphasized on Wednesday the necessity for continued virus prevention measures of social distancing

Noting improved statistics in recent days, Vizzotti stressed, “in these times when indicators are stable and we are seeing the result of the effort of the whole society, we must not underestimate the possibility of having contact with the virus”

19 Residents of Belgrano Nursing Home Hospitalized Tuesday (Infobae)

On Tuesday, 19 residents of the nursing home, Apart Incas, in the Belgrano neighborhood of Buenos Aires were transported to the hospital due to coronavirus infections

The director of the home, Luis Megyes, cited inadequate supplies and the inability to isolate all occupants in separate rooms as causes for the rapid spread throughout the home

The severity of the cases was discovered during a raid by city police at the nursing home after reports of suspected cases within

Many Venezuelan Migrants Forced to Return to the Country During Pandemic (The Buenos Aires Times)

Recognizing the economic and familial threat of the coronavirus, more than 35,000 of the 4.9 million Venezuela immigrants who fled the country over recent years due to economic and political unrest have returned to their country

Though the heaviest migration has occurred from Colombia and Ecuador, recent Venezuelan migrants throughout Latin America have returned to the country citing economic concerns for members of the informal economy and concerns about health of family members who remain in Venezuela

Five Provinces Expected to Have Greatest Economic Flexibility After April 26th (La Nación)

After the end date of extended national on April 26th, advisers from Abeceb expect that the five provinces of Entre Ríos, Jujuy, Catamarca, Formosa and La Pampa will receive the greatest freedom in partial reopening of the economy

The analysis of provinces was based on 4 factors: “the progress of the virus, the economic and administrative structures, income risk of the population, and fiscal situation” — with these 5 provinces maintaining greater capacity to respond to the virus because of their low confirmed case numbers and the structure of their economic and political administrations

Majority of Argentina’s Coronavirus Cases Concentrated in Buenos Aires (The Buenos Aires Times)

On Monday, the Health Ministry announced that more than 50% of the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 cases were concentrated in the city and province of Buenos Aires

Of the 3,031 confirmed cases Monday, 52% were recorded in the province of Buenos Aires, with 728 of the 915 total cases in the province located in the city itself

Argentine Government Eases Plan to Require Permits for Elderly Citizens (Aljazeera)