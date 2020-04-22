Argentina Coronavirus News Roundup: April 21st

Share







Every evening we at The Bubble pick a few stories in the Argentine media related to the coronavirus outbreak and write a quick summary so you have some idea of what’s happened.

New cases registered today: 112

Total number of cases in Argentina: 3144

Total deaths so far: 152

Government to Launch Aid Package for Private Businesses (The Buenos Aires Times)

On Monday, the Productive Development Minister Matías Kulfas and Labor Minister Claudio Moroni announced details of the new aid package designed to help private-sector companies struggling during the coronavirus pandemic — paying half of this month’s wages for all private-sector firms affected by the crisis

The total aid amounts to about $107 million pesos and will be paid through the ANSES social security administration fund

The plan also details the availability of interest-free credits of up to $150,000 pesos for self-employed citizens

UN Predicts Worst Recession in Latin America Since the 1930s (La Nación)

On Tuesday, the The United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (CEPAL) predicted the extent of the looming depression in national economies throughout Latin America — noting, to find “a contraction of a comparable magnitude, you need to go back to the Great Depression of 1930 (minus five percent), or even further to 1914 (minus 4.9 percent)”

Though the region had experienced seven years of slow growth averaging around 0.4 percent from 2014 to 2019, the coronavirus pandemic resulted in expected economic contraction around a 5.2 percent over coming years

Continued Rise in Domestic Violence During Lockdown (The Buenos Aires Times)

Noting the continued rise in domestic violence against women in recent weeks due to national lockdowns, a number of political leaders, including UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Pope Francis, have called for greater protective efforts by governments to aid women

Since the start of the national quarantine, 18 women have been killed by their partner or ex-partners in Argentina, with emergency calls to the National Refugee Network, an NGO supporting female victims of violence, increasing by 60 percent over this time

Governors Agree to Work with Casa Rosada on Quarantine Measures (La Nación)

After a meeting at Casa Rosada among federal officials and provincial governors, the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo “Wado” De Pedro, reported that all governors have agreed to work with the national government of efforts to reopen specific areas of the country for economic activity

The Entre Ríos, Jujuy, Catamarca, Formosa, and La Pampa areas noted plans to reopen some economic activity in coming days due to the limited case loads in the area

Government Confirms Commitment to Aiding Citizens with Chronic Diseases (Ministerio de Salud)

In a press conference on Tuesday, the Minister of Health Access, Carla Vizzotti, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to aiding Argentines with chronic diseases in accessing treatments and medicine

Urging the use of telemedicine, Vizzotti also noted the importance of this endeavor as “the population most affected are precisely the ones with noncommunicable diseases such as chronic and coronary kidney disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity”

During the conference, Vizzotti also noted that as Tuesday is the one month anniversary of the start of the national quarantine, the government is “working hard to generate a staggering of exceptions to restart activities in an organized way in institutions, industries and shops”

Heightened Government Censorship During Coronavirus Threatens Press Freedom (The Buenos Aires Times)